DC Just Gave Harley Quinn Back Her Best Costume (But Will it Stick Around?)

Harley Quinn has been known as a fashionable hero, and now, one of her best costumes is making a comeback. Harley Quinn may have begun her DC career as a villain and sidekick to the Joker, but she’s moved past that dark history to forge a heroic path forward. Instead of fighting against Batman, Harley Quinn is now an unofficial member of the Bat-Family, and has also assisted the Justice League on several missions. You could say that Harley Quinn is a jack of all trades, especially when it comes to changing costumes. She’s now returning to a costume made famous during a pivotal time in DC’s history.

WARNING: Spoilers for Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong 2 #3 below.

Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong 2 #3 is by Brian Buccellato, Christian Duce, Luis Guerrero, and ComicCraft’s Tyler Smith. It’s the second crossover between the DC Universe and Legendary’s MonsterVerse. While Lex Luthor is hard at work trying to develop a way to weaponize Titans, the issue takes readers back to four years after G-Day, which is when Godzilla first appeared and attacked San Francisco during 2014’s Godzilla. Harley Quinn is speaking to a doctor while lying on a couch. You’d think the big surprise is that Harley Quinn is speaking with a Dr. Harleen Quinzel from another universe, but it’s that she’s wearing her costume from DC’s New 52 era.

Harley Quinn Returns to Her New 52 Costume

Not wanting to give her true identity to Dr. Harleen Quinzel, Harley Quinn tells her that her last name is “Wunderfrau.” Harley is looking for advice about her complicated relationship with Joker. “Forever souldmate, the love of my life…. and my worn enemy,” Harley Quinn says. Harley and Task Force X, aka the Suicide Squad, have been brought to the MonsterVerse Earth, but things took a turn for the worse when Colonel Leland Lafayette Shaw III killed Amanda Waller. Of course, the Justice League is now involved, meaning Harley needs to get back to headquarters instead of wasting time talking to herself.

Harley Quinn’s only appearance in Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong 2 #3 shows off the costume she wore during Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner’s New 52 run on Harley Quinn. She sticks to her red and black color scheme, but the jester suit Harley wore in Batman: The Animated Series is replaced with a more modern look. Gone is the multi-colored hair, with Harley now sporting blonde locks. Harley is still showing some skin, but it’s very minor. The top and bottom are red and black to go along with the sneakers and knee-high socks. Her leather jacket also alternates between red on one side and black on the other.

Between the comics, TV shows, and movies, fans have witnessed a lot of different looks for Harley Quinn. In fact, the New 52 costume Harley Quinn is wearing in Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong 2 #3 is the same one she has on in the Harley Quinn adult-animated series on HBO Max. The fifth season of Harley Quinn wrapped up in the spring, and as of now, there’s no announcement of a sixth season.

DC has affectionately referred to Harley Quinn as the fourth pillar of the DC Universe, right alongside Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. This may seem like a surprise to some, but there is no denying Harley Quinn’s popularity. Margot Robbie brought Harley Quinn to life on the big screen, but fans are waiting for Harley Quinn’s big debut in James Gunn’s new DC Universe. If we’re lucky, Harley Quinn will re-debut wearing her New 52 costume.