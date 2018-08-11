Natalie Dormer Announced as ‘Harry Potter: A History of Magic’ Narrator

Audible has announced Harry Potter: A History of Magic, a new non-fiction audiobook from Pottermore Publishing. The audiobook will reveal some of the real-world inspirations for J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Harry Potter: A History of Magic is narrated by Natalie Dormer, the actress known for playing Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones and Cressida in The Hunger Games. The audiobook will release on Oct. 4th and is already available for pre-order.

The recording is inspired by the exhibition of the same name that ran at the British Library in 2017 and that will be at the New York Historical Society from October 2018 – January 2019, along with some new items that were not included in the London exhibit.

Dormer will also narrate a special audio tour to accompany the Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibition at New York Historical, available to ticket-holders as a free Audible download.

Here’s a description provided Audible:

Throughout Harry Potter: A History of Magic, Dormer leads listeners through an audio journey like no other, delving into real-world magical texts and artifacts. From Ethiopian charms and Chinese oracle bones, to the story of Nicolas Flamel and Smelly Nelly’s black moon crystal ball, listeners will be transfixed by tales of magical history and mystical traditions from all over the world, many of which they will recognize from the Harry Potter books that they know and love. Featuring exclusive interviews with series narrators Jim Dale and Stephen Fry, illustrators Jim Kay and Olivia Lomenech Gill, and curators from the British Library and New-York Historical Society, Harry Potter: A History of Magic illuminates both the Wizarding World and the creative process behind the development of the beloved Harry Potter stories.



“I’ve always adored the Harry Potter books, but it wasn’t until I started speaking with the British Library’s curators – hearing about the various myths, legends and cultures that have helped shape the wizarding world – that I really began to appreciate the richness and depth of J. K. Rowling’s writing,” said Dormer in a press release. “There are so many wonderful details to explore and A History of Magic unearths some remarkable gems of information that are sure to have listeners awestruck. It’s been fun to join the Wizarding World family.”



“From the first time we spoke to the curators at the British Library and the New-York Historical Society, it was clear that the magical artifacts in the exhibition held so many hidden stories,” said Ann Scantlebury, Development Editor at Pottermore Publishing. “In this audiobook we have been able to delve a little bit deeper to hear about scandals and intrigues, seven reasons why a werewolf might attack, a witch flying a broomstick backwards, and a cautionary tale of an exploding cauldron. Fans of Harry Potter are in for a treat too – Jim Dale, Stephen Fry, Jim Kay, and Olivia Lomenech Gill give us great insight and some fantastic stories of how they created their own interpretations of the Wizarding World.”



“We are thrilled to offer Audible listeners the opportunity to enjoy a brilliant performance of yet another essential component of the Wizarding World,” said Audible EVP and Publisher Beth Anderson. “Natalie’s narration and the wealth of informative and inspiring interviews really bring listeners deep into the rich magical heritage of the Harry Potter stories and beyond. Ever since we first made the Harry Potter series available in Audible 2015, they have been consistently among the highest rated and most listened to audiobooks in our store.”

