Harry Potter Actor Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Thanks Fans for Support

Fans flocked to support Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire star Stanislav Yanevski after he was admitted into surgery due to experiencing an “inability to breathe.” The Bulgarian actor, 40, is best known for playing Triwizard Tournament competitor Viktor Krum in the beloved Harry Potter film franchise. Despite Yanevski’s need for emergency surgery, the actor appeared to be in good spirits. He posted a photo of himself to Instagram, sporting a nose bandage and IV in his hand, thanking fans for their support and their birthday wishes yesterday. Stanislav, who also goes by Stan, followed up with a video post to Instagram today sharing more about his recovery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yanevski shared that, initially he sought to keep his health struggles private. On his Instagram post from May 23rd, Yanevski wrote, “I went through this in silence as I didn’t want to scare or worry anybody…Of course I had support from the few I had told and my family for which I’m very thankful.”

Yet once he came out of surgery, Yanevski felt compelled to share more. “I am still recovering and things are looking great. I will be able to breathe freely, experience all scents of life, which was something I had lost over the past months. I will be able to sleep without struggles, recover properly with peaceful sleep and be at my full powers very soon.”

In his May 24th Instagram post, Yanevski also expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the team at the Acibadem City Clinic in Sofia, Bulgaria for taking “wonderful care” of him. With such an optimistic and gracious attitude, we’re sure Yanevski will be back on his feet soon.

Fans Show a Swell of Support for Yanevski Post-Surgery

While Yanevski was full of gratitude and eager to share his lessons learned from his experience, the actor did ask fans for their understanding surrounding one matter. “I still have a few pieces planted in my nose, so I’m not able to talk freely,” he wrote on May 23rd. “So please have some patience with Cameo – I stopped it, so I’m not available for bookings until I can talk properly again.” Yanevski has been a member of the popular video messaging service since 2018 and boasts a near-perfect rating on the platform.

It’s likely because of his openness and warmth that Yanevski was been met with nothing but well-wishes from Harry Potter fans hoping he feels better soon and recovers from his surgery speedily. Both of Yanevski’s posts about his health have racked up hundreds of comments from fans sharing their support.

Potter influencer @HermionesGrangersWitchcraft offered a message “Sending you healing energy💪❤️‍🩹”, was only one of the many positive comments fans sent Yanevski.

Yanevski appeared as Krum in both The Goblet of Fire and briefly in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. His character served as a romantic rival to Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) for Hermione Granger’s (Emma Watson) affections. Yanevski also has a YouTube channel where he vlogs and shares Harry Potter related video content.

The Harry Potter films are available to stream on HBO MAX and Peacock.