Harry Potter Fans Slam New Surprise Release: “What a Mistake”

Some Harry Potter fans are not impressed with a new, surprise release. Between Hogwarts Legacy and the upcoming HBO TV show, Harry Potter has slowly been coming out of its slumber and reminding everyone it is one of the biggest IP in entertainment. After Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 released in 2011, the series didn’t go on hiatus, but it certainly slowed down. There were the Fantastic Beasts movies, but not much else. And the spin-off series proved to be far less popular, which is why itself is now being seemingly retired. For years, while Marvel, Star Wars, and other equally massive IP were milked dry, Warner Bros. has been fairly conservative with Harry Potter. As alluded to though, it is starting to tap more and more into the IP again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest example of this is a special and limited new release from Scholastic involving Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the fourth book and movie in the Harry Potter series. And a book/movie that many consider to be the best book/movie in the series. More specifically, Scholastic has announced a new interactive and illustrated edition of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire that is releasing on October 14.

What’s the issue with this? Well, some fans are not happy that the illustrator has been changed. Previously, the same type of illustrated editions for the first three Harry Potter books were released with illustrations done by MinaLima. This new edition of Harry potter and the Goblet of Fire is being done by Karl James Mountford. And of course, the illustration style is not the same.

“It’s a real shame that you did not stick with MinaLima,” writes one fan of the new release. “I’m sure this is a beautiful edition, but I (and many) would like to see a complete set from

MinaLima and Jim Kay – both of which were halted mid-series. Disappointed.”

“Scholastic, would you please consider consistency for an IP? We want MinaLima and and you’re not going to convince anyone that Harry Potter fans aren’t forking over enough money for top quality,” adds another fan.

A third fan further adds: “Though the illustrations seem nice, they won’t match MinaLima’s level. It drags the collection down! What a mistake!”

Play video

Scholastic and Warner Bros. have not addressed the negative feedback, and we don’t suspect this will change, especially considering how far along the product is in production. Those interested will be able to pick up a copy on October 14, but it appears many Harry Potter fans won’t just be skipping this one, but future releases as well.

It remains to be seen if Warner Bros. has any other surprises for Harry Potter fans involving Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as the book is celebrating its 25-year anniversary this year. Right now though, this is all that has been announced for Harry Potter fans. The year is still young though.