This ‘Harry Potter’ Dinner Set Sorts Hogwarts Houses

Step aside Sorting Hat – the new way to determine Hogwarts houses is to set the table with this Harry Potter Hogwarts House 16-piece set. Now, here’s where things get interesting.

You could set the table and allow your unsuspecting guests to randomly seat themselves. You could also randomly set the table while your guests are seated. If you enjoy mayhem, you could tell your guests that there is one place setting for each house and they’re up for grabs. If this is a family meal, you can ensure that when you yell “Dinner is ready!”, everyone will come running.

The Harry Potter Hogwarts House 16-piece dinner set includes one place setting for Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin with a dinner plate, salad plate, bowl, and cup. You can order a set right here. Just keep in mind that these ceramic place settings are not dishwasher or microwave safe. The full list of specs is available below, and there are additional images in the gallery.

Product Specifications:

• Harry Potter Great Hall 16 pc Dinner Set

• Officially-licensed Harry Potter merchandise

• A ThinkGeek exclusive

• A set of 4 place settings – dinner plate + salad plate + bowl + cup

• One place setting for each house – Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin

• Ensure everyone gets to meals on time to secure their proper house

• Mix ’em up to cause complete chaos

• Cups (on both sides), dinner plates, and salad plates feature an illustration for the particular house

• Dinner plates, salad plates and bowls are edged by an intro from the Sorting Hat and then the couplet for the particular house

• Capacity: 12 oz. cups

• Materials: Ceramic

• Care Instructions: Not dishwasher safe. Not microwave safe.

• Imported

Dimensions:

• Dinner Plates – 10 1/2″ diameter

• Salad Plates – 8″ diameter

• Bowls – 7″ top diameter x 2 1/2″ tall

• Cups – 4 1/2″ tall x 3 1/4″ top diameter

• Weight: 18 lbs.