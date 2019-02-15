Exclusive: McFarlane Toys Announces Harry Potter & Wizarding World Figure Line

Harry Potter is definitely the chosen one, but it is not just thanks to Lord Voldemort. McFarlane Toys has picked up the magical series for a figure line, and the company has some big plans for the series.

Today, McFarlane Toys has confirmed it teamed up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to make a line of high-end collectibles for the Wizarding World.

At this point, a handful of figures have been confirmed, and details on the line have gone live. The collection will have figures ranging between 6-12 inches covering both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beast films.

The first wave will include characters like Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and Voldemort. Everyone’s favorite Hippogriff, Buckbeak, will get a figure as well. Right now, price points for these figures will cap at $25, and company head Todd McFarlane admits he’s excited to explore the Wizard World for himself.

“The Wizarding World captures the emotions of its fans unlike any other,” the artist said in a recent statement. “Taking the iconic imagery from the Wizarding World and creating figures for everyone to take home is quite an honor for me.”

Speaking with ComicBook.com, McFarlane went on explain how the company will go about selecting the line’s various figures.

“You don’t want the young Harry, and the older Ron, and stuff. It’s on the shelf. So we’re gonna try, and as much as possible give some continuity, at least for a couple of the figures. We may do a line where we do two or six figures, and maybe three from one movie, and three from another. And then we’ll clearly mark those, so that people will know,” he explained.

Continuing, McFarlane stressed the company was ready to tackle Fantastic Beasts even though the film series hasn’t wrapped. “We’re gonna dive right into all that stuff, because again, given some of the past stuff we’ve done with monsters, with Spawn, and then the dragons, and things like that, I think some of these, like you said, fall into that.”

“There’s one of them called Buckbeak, which is this thing they call the Hippogriff. That’s gonna be our first one coming out,” McFarlane teased. “By the time you take any animal and you put giant wings on it, they look pretty impressive in plastic, right?”

If you are looking forward to these figures, you will be able to get eyes on them soon. McFarlane Toys will debut prototypes of this collection’s first wave at the 2019 Toy Fair in New York between February 16-19.

