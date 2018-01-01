All Eight ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Now Streaming On HBO

The complete Harry Potter saga is now available for viewing across all HBO platforms. HBO announced in November the magical franchise would arrive January 1.

Harry Potter is now on HBO. We repeat, Harry Potter is now on HBO. #HarryPotterHBO pic.twitter.com/CrQV7iJXRN — HBO (@HBO) January 1, 2018

All eight films are available for streaming free of charge on HBO‘s in-house streaming service, HBO NOW. The offer is available by way of a one-month trial extended to new subscribers.

Time Warner Cable owns both HBO and Warner Bros., the studio behind the blockbuster franchise adapted from author J.K. Rowling’s beloved book series.

Launched in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the saga grossed nearly $8 billion worldwide over the course of its ten-year lifespan.

Sorcerer’s Stone and its seven followups — Chamber of Secrets, Prisoner of Azkaban, Goblet of Fire, Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince and The Deathly Hallows parts 1 and 2 — serve as the basis for Universal Studios’ Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks, which faithfully recreate Rowling’s magical world as seen in the cherished film adaptations.

Warner Bros. revived the franchise, concluded in 2011 with the release of Deathly Hallows — Part 2, with 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, a spinoff-slash-prequel centered around the adventures of Magizoologist Newt Scamander.

Its sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, will feature a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), future Hogwarts headmaster to students Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint).