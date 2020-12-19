Harry Potter and K-Pop Fans Have Slytherin Trending

Harry Potter fans and K-Pop enthusiasts have Slytherin trending on Twitter. The Internet provides all kinds of weird cross-sections on a daily basis and this particular overlap is no different. Using that Sorting Hat quiz on the Harry Potter website, many people reported on what house they got sorted into. For the uninitiated, there are four houses in the franchise: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin. In the films, that last group of students are basically de-facto antagonists. Harry and his pals run afoul of Draco Malfoy and his lot quite often during their years at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Of course, the K-Pop fans decided to get in on the fun by guessing which of their favorite performers would end up in the emerald green house. Check out what they came up with down below:

you can learn a lot about someone based off their zodiac sign, hogwarts house and favorite one direction member — Annabelle (@BoredAnnabelle) December 19, 2020

Collider actually had the chance to speak with Harry Potter director Chris Columbus about his work on the first two films. He told a wonderful story about how Chamber of Secrets really allowed them to come into their own.

"So, I started to feel a little relief, and then when the first movie opened well I had so much more fun on Chamber of Secrets. It was like night and day, because then I could really let loose a little bit and bring a little bit more of my particular style to the movie," Columbus explained. "That was a very specific choice, the style of the first Potter movie, but part of it we were boxed into because as I said we had three cameras on the kids at a time. They were brand new, they had never been on movie sets, so they would say a line and they would look into the camera and smile. The first week they were just so delighted that they were in Harry Potter, it meant the world to them, so they would just be smiling like they were in a trance. So that was something we had to overcome as well."

Which house do you think you fit into? Let us know in the comments! Check out the responses down below: