Harry Potter Movies Leaving HBO Max Once Again

The end of a month is now officially upon us, which means a rotating array of movies and television shows are about to leave certain streaming services. That is especially the case for HBO Max, which is saying goodbye (for now) to a number of titles ahead of the beginning of July. For fans of a certain wizarding world, that might be disappointing news, as all eight Harry Potter films are soon set to leave the streamer today, Wednesday, June 30th. This comes after the films were reuploaded to the streamer at the beginning of this month. So if you want to check out 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2002's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2007's Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2009's Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2010's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, and 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, you only have a limited amount of time to do so.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone -- an adaptation of J.K. Rowling's novel of the same name, which introduced the world to "the boy who lived" and the Wizarding World -- brought the popular book series that inspired it new global attention. The film's success led to seven sequels, two prequels (so for), a play, an upcoming major video game, and countless items of merchandise. Last month, WarnerMedia Kids & Family announced that it would be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Sorcerer's Stone with two unscripted specials — a quiz series and a retrospective surrounding the film.

“To celebrate the dedicated fans old and new who have passionately kept the Wizarding World magic alive in so many forms for decades, these exciting specials will celebrate their Harry Potter fandom in a must-see multiplatform TV event,” said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics in a press release. “All Potter fans can gear up for this ultimate one-of-a-kind celebration by embracing their inner Hermione Granger and studying their Wizarding World knowledge. For fans who have always wanted to discover what it might be like to take the O.W.L. exams, this is as close as they are going to get!"

Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool will produce the four Wizarding World one-hour quiz competition shows. Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote and VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World) will executive produce the anniversary retrospective special.

