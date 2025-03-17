23 Years Later, This Harry Potter Movie Is Still a Massive Streaming Hit

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (titled Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in the US) has made an impressive entry into the British Streaming Exports List for 2024, according to Digital-i’s annual report on global streaming trends. This classic fantasy film, based on J.K. Rowling’s novels of the same name, has long been a cornerstone of British cinema since its debut 2001, and continues to attract viewers worldwide, cementing its place in streaming history. Measured by viewing outside of the UK to Netflix, Disney, Prime Video, and Max in the US., Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia, and chief markets across Latin America and Europe, the first Harry Potter film was one of only two projects released prior to 2024 to make the inaugural list, per the report via Deadline.

According to the analysis firm, Philosopher’s Stone ranked eighth on the list after being viewed over 40 million times on Max last year, and reached almost 20% of Warner Bros. Discovery’s subscribers in the measured territories. The Top 10 also includes the fifth film in the franchise, Goblet of Fire. Renowned classics such as the Harry Potter series are seeing a rebirth, perhaps fuelled by nostalgia and the wide reach of streaming platforms that provide easy access to a diverse range of worldwide viewers.

Despite Philosopher’s Stone serving as a major UK cultural export, its presence on the list demonstrates its evergreen appeal on a global scale. This can also be attributed to the Harry Potter franchise’s growing appeal throughout multiple generations. As new audiences discover the Wizarding World, Philosopher’s Stone continues to serve as a gateway to the wider Potterverse. Furthermore, the Wizarding World’s continued expansion through spinoffs such as the Fantastic Beasts franchise, and the West End production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, together with theme parks and magical merchandise, both preserves and perpetuates Potter in the pantheon of beloved screen treasures in the UK and beyond.

Speaking of Spinoffs

Since Warner Bros. Discovery announced a Harry Potter HBO TV series is in the works in April 2023, Potter fans have been agonizing — with Hermione-esque speculation — over the show’s potential casting choices, once again polarizing the Internet. Besides John Lithgow confirmed to portray Albus Dumbledore, no further casting announcements have been made by the studio; though Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape is gaining traction, and Janet McTeer is reportedly being eyed to play Minerva McGonagall. Fans wait with bated breath, however, before the golden trio’s (Harry, Ron, and Hermione) new generation of actors is announced.

The television reboot aims to adapt J.K. Rowling’s seven novels into a 10-season-long series, with each season dedicated to one book. J.K. Rowling will serve as an executive producer, ensuring a “faithful representation” of the original material. Francesca Gardiner has been appointed as the showrunner, and Mark Mylod will direct multiple episodes. The series is set to premiere on Max, with production scheduled to start in summer 2025 at Leavesden Studios in the UK, where the original film series was shot for 10 years.

The HBO Max Harry Potter TV series is anticipated for 2026.