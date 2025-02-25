Harry Potter’s John Lithgow Breaks Silence on Dumbledore Casting for HBO Series

John Lithgow, who has been cast to play Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s TV adaptation of the Harry Potter books, has offered his first comments on the news. While promoting his film The Rule of Jenny Penn, the veteran actor talked about joining the series, which he admitted “was not an easy decision” due to the time commitment required. Lithgow knows that this could be the final high-profile project of his illustrious career, though the allure of being part of the Harry Potter franchise was enticing. He is “very excited” to be part of the upcoming show.

“Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid,” Lithgow said in an interview with Screen Rant. “But I’m very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

Earlier this month, word of Lithgow’s casting was first reported. While HBO is said to be looking at various actors such as Brett Goldstein and Paapa Essiedu for key roles, Lithgow is the first to officially come onboard. Reactions to Lithgow being Dumbledore have been mixed. While he’s a two-time Oscar nominee, his involvement breaks a notable casting rule from the movies. In the films, British actors portrayed all the principal characters; Lithgow is American.

HBO’s Harry Potter TV show is billed as a “faithful adaptation” of the book series, described as a “10-year journey.” It is currently scheduled to premiere at some point in 2026. The goal is for production to begin this summer. Recent casting rumors have suggested that Oscar winner Cillian Murphy is being eyed to play Professor Quirrell.

Lithgow’s perspective on the series is understandable. With the show bringing seven books to the screen in a more in-depth manner than the films, this project is going to be a massive undertaking for all involved. Dumbledore, of course, is one of the most integral characters in the Harry Potter story, so Lithgow is going to be quite busy at Hogwarts over the next decade. His commitment to the TV show will likely limit what other roles are available for him during this time, and when he’s finished playing the old headmaster, he could be ready to retire from acting. Despite the enduring popularity of the Harry Potter property, it’s easy to see why this was a difficult choice for Lithgow.

Despite some fans’ reservations, Lithgow is a very talented actor who should be a strong fit for the role. It’ll be interesting to watch him put his own stamp on Dumbledore, following the footsteps of Richard Harris and Michael Gambon. Since this could very well be Lithgow’s last substantial role, hopefully it serves as an entertaining and compelling capper to what has been a fantastic career spanning decades. It sounds like Lithgow is aware of the magnitude of the situation, so he is going to do everything in his power to ensure he delivers a memorable performance.