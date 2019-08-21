Hasbro Becomes New Toy Licensee For Sony’s Ghostbusters

The Ghostbusters franchise will welcome a new film in 2020, and it seems like the perfect time for a fresh start on the toy front as well. That’s exaclty what’s happening thanks to Hasbro, who has now entered into a new deal to be the master toy licensee worldwide for Sony’s Ghostbusters. The first products from the agreement will hit in 2020 and will coincide with the Jason Reitman directed film. That said, the line won’t just include toys based on the new movie, as in a statement Sony Pictures Consumer Products Executive Vice President Jamie Stevens teased the deal will bring the franchise back to its roots (via THR).

“As we build up to release our new Ghostbusters film next year, it was a natural choice to work with Hasbro to develop an all-new line of toys that not only celebrates the new film but also brings us back to the roots of the original film and toy line,” Stevens said in a statement. “Hasbro has a proven track record of working with well-known IP to make a variety of high-quality toys and figures that appeal to people of all ages, and we are excited to leverage this expertise to bring new product experiences to Ghostbusters fans around the world.”

“Ghostbusters is an iconic and beloved franchise and we are excited and honored to return to the brand as the global master toy licensee and bring new product to the next generation of fans,” Hasbro Senior VP Tom Warner said. Drawing on Hasbro’s proprietary insights and culture of innovation, we are working closely with Sony Pictures Consumer Products to create a dynamic new toy line that we can’t wait to share with fans around the world.”

This isn’t the first time that Hasbro has had the license, though the last time around it had the license for The Real Ghostbusters animated series through a purchase of Tonka owned Kenner. Now the full franchise is under Hasbro’s umbrella, adding to its impressive library of IP that includes Transformers, My Little Pony, Nerf, Monopoly, and most recently Power Rangers, which it acquired earlier this year from Saban Brands.

As for the film, it currently stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, and Mckenna Grace, though some cameos from stars like Annie Potts, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, and Bill Murray are rumored to be part of the deal.

