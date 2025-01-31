Tom Hardy’s New Action Movie (From the Director of The Raid) Finally Gets an Update

Havoc, a new action movie starring Tom Hardy, has finally received a release window. Netflix has announced the film will premiere on the streamer at some point in the spring, though an exact release date has not been set yet. This update was part of Netflix’s recent unveiling of their full 2025 movie and TV slate, where it confirmed release windows for a bevy of projects. Directed by Gareth Evans (The Raid), Havoc follows a police detective who embarks on a dangerous mission to save a politician’s son.

Last fall, XYZ Films, one of the production companies behind Havoc, shared first-look images from the film, showcasing Hardy’s character in action. Check them out in the space below:

First look at HAVOC. Gareth Evans. Tom Hardy. Netflix. 2025. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UjMS7lsPsM — XYZ Films (@XYZFilms) November 19, 2024

Hardy is coming off Venom: The Last Dance, wrapping up his tenure as Eddie Brock. Released last fall, The Last Dance earned mixed reviews and grossed $478.7 million at the worldwide box office, a franchise low. For years, Hardy had been attached to headline an adaptation of the Splinter Cell video game series, but that project has been scrapped.

Evans is best known for helming the two installments of the Raid series: 2011’s The Raid: Redemption and 2014’s The Raid 2. Back in 2020, the director shared his ideas for a possible Raid 3, but that movie has not moved forward. At one point, Evans was set to direct a Deathstroke standalone movie for the DC Extended Universe, however, actor Joe Manganiello stated it ultimately wasn’t a priority for Warner Bros.

In the years since its release, The Raid: Redemption has carved out a legacy for itself as one of the greatest action movies ever made, with Evans staging exhilarating set pieces that captivate audiences. Given his pedigree, it will be exciting to see what he cooks up for Havoc. While the images released don’t reveal much, they do hint at a distinct filmmaking style serving up plenty of hard-hitting action audiences have come to expect from Evans. Hardy is no stranger to the genre himself, and he looks like he’ll be the ideal fit for this material. The prospect of him playing a tough detective is enticing, as it sounds like the kind of role that will require Hardy to display both his action and dramatic chops.

With a release in the near future, it’s probably only a matter of time before Netflix unveils the first Havoc trailer, giving audiences their first real taste of what Evans and Hardy have in store. It will be interesting to see if the streamer opts to send Havoc to theaters for a limited time. The Raid movies are full of immersive, jaw-dropping spectacle that demands to be seen on the big screen, so it would be nice if viewers had the opportunity to see Havoc at the multiplex before streaming it at home.