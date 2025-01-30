Netflix Reveals 2025 Film Slate With Knives Out 3, The Old Guard 2, and More

Netflix has officially revealed their 2025 film slate, confirming release windows for titles such as Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, The Old Guard 2, and more. This year, the streamer’s movie line-up kicks off in February, with the release of a trio of new titles. Among those is the animated film The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, which premieres on February 11th. Highlights in the spring include Plankton: The Movie (March 7th) and The Electric State (March 14th); the latter is a sci-film from directors Joe and Anthony Russo starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.

In the summer, Netflix will finally release the long-awaited The Old Guard 2. The sequel to the Charlize Theron action vehicle debuts on July 2nd. It is one of just two movies Netflix has planned for release this summer, with Fear Street: Prom Queen also scheduled to premiere on an unspecified date during that window.

Fall is going to be a very busy time for Netflix, as that’s when several of their high-profile titles will release. No dates have been set yet, but fall will see the debuts of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man, Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, the Matt Damon and Ben Affleck vehicle Rip, and an untitled film from Kathryn Bigelow starring Idris Elba (among others). A plethora of planned Netflix movies, including Happy Gilmore 2, do not have release windows as of this writing. Visit Netflix’s official site for a full list of all the movies and shows hitting the streamer this year.

The Old Guard 2 has been a long time coming. The original released in 2020, becoming a massive success for Netflix. While talk of a sequel started almost immediately, The Old Guard 2 ran into some hurdles, including some behind-the-scenes “changeover” at Netflix. The film went through some reshoots last fall, and now it’s finally ready for release.

Wake Up Dead Man, the latest installment in Johnson’s Knives Out franchise, was in production last year, wrapping in August 2024. Star Daniel Craig is hopeful the film will receive an extended run on the big screen, though it’s unknown what Netflix’s plans are regarding a theatrical release. Predecessor Glass Onion had a limited run in 2022, allowing it to qualify for the Oscars.

As we make our way through 2025, it will be interesting to see which of Netflix’s movies becomes the streamer’s top priority during awards season. Over the past handful of years, Netflix has had tremendous success garnering Academy Award nominations, with Emilia Pérez recently scoring 13 nods for this year’s ceremony. The likes of Bigelow, Baumbach, and del Toro have all helmed Best Picture contenders (and even winners) at various points in their careers. Perhaps one of those — or something else entirely — will make waves at next year’s Oscars.