HBO Max Experiencing Streaming Outages
For many streamers across the country, HBO Max is down. Tuesday afternoon, the WarnerMedia-owned platform began to experience widespread outages, affecting most people who try to log in. A spokesman from the company has confirmed the outage, and HBO Max's customer service team informed its followers on Twitter that they're working on getting everything back up and running as soon as possible.
"We're aware some customers may be experience issues streaming #HBOMax and appreciate your patience as we work to resolved this as quickly as possible," the streamer tweeted shortly after thousands began reporting the outage.
We’re aware some customers may be experiencing issues streaming #HBOMax and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this as quickly as possible.— HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) May 25, 2021
Down Detector confirms a spike in outage reports around 3:00 p.m Eastern on Tuesday. The site's map also confirms a widespread outage, with reports coming in from all corners of the country.
The company added that fans can track the status of any outages through the account and on the company's website at help.hbomax.com. Keep scrolling to see what bingers are saying about the big outage.
No Load
Is HBO Max down or something? I can’t watch anything. Nothing is loading 😩— Mel 🌻 (@MelM106) May 25, 2021
Anyone Else or
is hbo max down for anyone else or just me— aspiring gothic romance heroine (@haveoneonmemp3) May 25, 2021
smh
soo HBO Max is down 🤦🏾♂️— malik (@marlnonmalik) May 25, 2021
Can't Even Enjoy My Peace
HBO Max is down!? Bruh I cant enjoy my peace😩— Avenue Revenue🤌🏽 (@RenoLeftHand) May 25, 2021
No Ben 10 for You
It would appear that HBO Max is down at the moment. I was just trying to binge watch Ben 10 but HBO said no.— The Rent Man (@BBGamer1039) May 25, 2021
At Least There's Modern Family
watching modern family from the beginning since hbo max is down. 😒— ً (@ungodlyjoy) May 25, 2021
Lemme Finish Something
HBO max down 😒😒 tryna finish a series here— Sabina❤ (@Love_ismyStory) May 25, 2021
