HBO Max Experiencing Streaming Outages

By Adam Barnhardt

For many streamers across the country, HBO Max is down. Tuesday afternoon, the WarnerMedia-owned platform began to experience widespread outages, affecting most people who try to log in. A spokesman from the company has confirmed the outage, and HBO Max's customer service team informed its followers on Twitter that they're working on getting everything back up and running as soon as possible.

"We're aware some customers may be experience issues streaming #HBOMax and appreciate your patience as we work to resolved this as quickly as possible," the streamer tweeted shortly after thousands began reporting the outage.

Down Detector confirms a spike in outage reports around 3:00 p.m Eastern on Tuesday. The site's map also confirms a widespread outage, with reports coming in from all corners of the country.

The company added that fans can track the status of any outages through the account and on the company's website at help.hbomax.com. Keep scrolling to see what bingers are saying about the big outage.

Cover photo by Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

