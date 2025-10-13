HBO Max Just Added a Classic Horror Movie (But It’s Sequels Are Missing)

Whether they’ve scared audiences to their core or were influential pioneers in their respective subgenres, some horror films have withstood the test of time and become essential viewing. Movies like Psycho and Halloween are timeless horror classics even decades after their release, becoming part of annual spooky season movie marathons and endless rewatches. As HBO Max began to stock its streaming library with dozens of horror titles in October, the streamer added one of horror’s most classic movies, but it’s not all good news for fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

William Friedkin’s 1973 horror masterpiece The Exorcist started streaming on HBO Max on October 1st, bringing one of the best and scariest horror titles ever to streaming. The ‘70s classic is a story of good vs. evil and centers around a 12-year-old girl’s demonic possession and two Catholic priests’ attempt to rescue her through an exorcism. The movie, one of the highest-grossing horror films ever, is streaming on HBO Max just in time for Halloween. However, its five sequels are not available on the platform.

Why You Should Watch The Exorcist

Play video

The Exorcist is essential viewing for any horror fan and is an absolute masterpiece in the genre. The movie is a masterclass in suspense building and atmosphere and features memorable performances from a cast that includes Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Jason Miller, and Linda Blair, who delivers a chilling performance as a young girl possessed. The Exorcist is truly one of the scariest horror films ever released, but that isn’t the only reason the movie remains a standout. The film grounds itself and those visceral scares in a relatable, human story about a mother’s desperate struggle to save her daughter against an unseen evil force, and in doing so not only carves a deeper resonance with viewers but also crafts a story that still haunts audiences more than 50 years later.

Friedkin’s 1973 masterpiece ultimately resonated beyond horror and became a cultural phenomenon. The film, “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 78% critic score and 87% audience score, became the first horror film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture and received a total of 10 nominations for the 46th Academy Awards, winning for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound.

Where to Stream The Exorcist Franchise

Unfortunately, HBO Max is only streaming the original 1973 film, and since no streaming platform currently hosts the complete franchise, watching the full The Exorcist franchise will involve streaming hopping. The 1977 follow-up, Exorcist II: The Heretic, can currently be streamed on Tubi. The Exorcist III (1990) is available on platforms including Peacock, Prime Video, Tubi, and Pluto TV. Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) can be streamed on Peacock, and Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005) is available on Prime Video, Tubi, and Pluto TV. The franchise’s most recent installment, 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer, is not streaming on any major platform and is only available to rent or buy.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!