HBO Max Now Streaming One of the Biggest Horror Movies of All Time

HBO Max just brought back to streaming one of the biggest horror movies of all time. Previously, the horror movie was an Amazon Prime Video exclusive, so this is notable as now horror fans have two options to stream the horror movie. How long it will be on either, remains to be seen, but it’s possible it could soon be an HBO Max exclusive depending on the Amazon Prime Video expiration date.

The new HBO Max horror movie in question is the 11th highest-grossing horror movie of all time, behind only: 2017’s It, 1999’s The Sixth Sense, 2007’s I Am Legend, 2013’s World War Z, 1975’s Jaws, 2019’s It: Chapter Two, 2024’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, 1973’s The Exorcist, 2002’s Signs, and 2012’s Prometheus. Now does this mean it the 11th best horror movie of all time? No, that is a different type of categorization, but there is no denying it is one of the biggest and most popular horror movies ever made. That movie is 2018’s The Nun from director Corin Hardy, who is best known for the release alongside The Conjuring 2. When The Nun hit theaters, it did $366 million, a very strong return on a budget of $22 million.

What many do not know about this 2018 horror movie is it is actually a part of The Conjuring series. To this end, it is the highest-grossing movie in the series. While The Nun had a great box office, it did not earn positive reviews from critics or consumers, though this is not uncommon for popular horror movies. On Rotten Tomatoes, it only has a score of 24% with critics. And its audience score is not much better at 34%. I don’t think Warner Bros. Pictures minds much though considering how well the movie performed financially.

In 2023, it got a sequel, The Nun II, which actually was received more warmly, posting 51/72 on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it did not do quite as well at the box office, posting $269.5 million on a $38.5 million budget. Fittingly, the sequel is also only on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

Those that decide to stream The Nun now that it is on HBO Max should expect to sit down and watch it for 96 minutes. Meanwhile, also expect an “R” rating, which it has for violence, disturbing images, and terror.

