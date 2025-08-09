10 Best Dramas to Binge on HBO Max Right Now

HBO Max is home to some truly fantastic drama TV shows, and many of them are perfect to binge over the course of a few days or several weeks. Over the decades, HBO has cemented a reputation for prestige TV dramas such as Game of Thrones, Succession, and Band of Brothers. The network’s run of excellence has continued to this day, as ongoing series like The Gilded Age, House of the Dragon, and The Last of Us compel audiences to return and subscribe to HBO Max. The drama category contains various sub-genres, and HBO Max has them all — including historical, medical, and superhero dramas. Thus, those on the hunt for something new to binge on HBO Max have a wealth of options to choose from.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The following 10 drama series, both limited and recurring, are the best and most binge-worthy titles on HBO Max.

1) Chernobyl

image courtesy of hbo

Based on true events, HBO’s Chernobyl recounts the harrowing disaster at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in 1986. From the night of the explosion to the cleanup efforts and subsequent investigations, Chernobyl depicts a wide variety of perspectives surrounding the event. Tense and disturbing at times, the series is hard to stop watching, and at a short length of only five episodes, Chernobyl is an incredibly easy binge. Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, and Emily Watson are among the exceptional performers in Chernobyl. Moreover, each character’s story brings a strong level of humanity to the historical tale. Chernobyl is widely viewed as HBO’s greatest miniseries thanks to its detailed recreation of real events and top-notch acting.

2) I May Destroy You

image courtesy of hbo

I May Destroy You won an Emmy and garnered vast critical praise, however, it’s still a severely under-appreciated HBO limited drama series. Creator and writer Michaela Coel stars as Arabella, a writer struggling to finish her next book after being raped. I May Destroy You‘s 12 episodes take place in both the past and present in Arabella’s journey, complemented by interesting supporting characters. Enlivened by comedic elements and a top-notch cast, I May Destroy You tells its story with remarkable sincerity and handles its subject material with nuance and composure. General audiences need to give I May Destroy You a chance, because it’s arguably one of HBO’s best shows.

3) Mare of Easttown

Image courtesy of hbo

A murder mystery executed to perfection, Mare of Easttown makes for a thrilling binge. In the miniseries, a small Pennsylvania town reels over the shocking murder of a teenage girl. Kate Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan, the detective assigned to the case. Mare of Easttown is a lot more than a simple crime drama, as the show delves into Mare’s personal and professional troubles as the murder investigation progresses. Audiences will find themselves glued to the screen due to Mare of Easttown‘s stunning plot twists and riveting finale. Bolstered by Winslet and others’ performances, the Emmy-winning limited series is a must-watch.

4) Watchmen

Image courtesy of hbo

The world of DC Comics hasn’t produced a better TV show than Watchmen. HBO’s rendition of the story functions as a sequel to and reimagining of the original graphic novel. Set in an alternate universe, Watchmen centers on Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a detective known as Sister Knight (Regina King) investigates a murder. Masked vigilantes and a dangerous white supremacist group also figure into Watchmen‘s enigmatic narrative, which includes plenty of surprises from the first to the ninth episode. Watchmen is gorgeous to look at and features standout performances from King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jeremy Irons. Moreover, the series offers thoughtful commentary on racism in America. HBO Max subscribers won’t have any trouble binging a show as brilliant as Watchmen.

5) The Penguin

image courtesy of hbo

Everyone who loved Matt Reeves’ The Batman needs to stream the spinoff miniseries The Penguin on HBO Max. Set in the aftermath of the film’s events, The Penguin follows Oz Cobb’s (Colin Farrell) rise in the criminal underworld as he faces competition and threats. Aside from being an outstanding crime drama set in a world of superheroes, the show unearths fascinating truths about Oz’s backstory and thoroughly develops supporting characters like Sofia Gigante Falcone (Cristin Milioti). The Penguin continues the greatness of The Batman through its grim atmosphere and brutality. Thus, The Penguin needs to be on every HBO Max subscriber’s watchlist for a gripping viewing experience.

6) Boardwalk Empire

image courtesy of hbo

HBO’s period crime drama Boardwalk Empire grows more addicting as it progresses. The show’s five seasons fixate on Nucky Thompson (Steve Buscemi), an Atlantic City politician with deep ties to the bootlegging business in America’s prohibition era. In addition to its chronicle of Nucky’s rise and fall, Boardwalk Empire boasts an array of fascinating characters who viewers will love, despise, and sympathize with at different points in the series. Full of twists and turns, Boardwalk Empire‘s story is engaging from start to finish, with drama, action, and romance. Fans of epic crime dramas like Breaking Bad and Peaky Blinders will enjoy binging Boardwalk Empire.

7) The Sopranos

image courtesy of hbo

Considered among the best TV dramas of all time, The Sopranos is truly a gem. The series revolves around James Gandolfini’s iconic New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano. Tony undergoes an intense personal journey over the course of The Sopranos‘ six seasons, and his family and organized crime associates add many more layers to the story. It’s never easy to predict where The Sopranos is going, as the show’s sharp writing brings every plot point to an exciting and satisfying culmination. In The Sopranos, complex characters, ruthless violence, and chuckle-worthy humor come together to create an unforgettable work of television.

8) The Pitt

image courtesy of hbo

Medical procedural dramas aren’t remotely new to the TV world, but HBO’s The Pitt is a standout addition to the genre. The show follows the doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers at a Pittsburgh medical trauma center as they deal with various challenges during their shifts. With impressive attention to detail, The Pitt succeeds in generating a realistic atmosphere and fleshed-out characters. The narrative’s intensity reflects the enormous pressure the hospital’s staff faces, while occasional lightheartedness works well to develop the characters’ relationships with one another. With only one season under its belt, The Pitt could be a must-watch TV show for years to come. HBO Max subscribers need to binge The Pitt before Season 2 releases in early 2026.

9) The White Lotus

image courtesy of hbo

Through three seasons, The White Lotus has delivered first-rate television with excellent writing and casting. Each installment of the HBO series takes place at a resort in a different country, where a new group of affluent guests arrive and stir drama. The antics eventually result in death, and viewers will find themselves engrossed in The White Lotus‘ slow-burn buildup to its grisly season finales. It’s no mistake The White Lotus has 15 Emmys to its name, as its outstanding acting performances and unpredictable narrative always leave an impression on critics and fans. Those looking for a show with beautiful scenery, laugh-out-loud humor, and crazy plot twists will have a fun time binging The White Lotus.

10) Big Little Lies

image courtesy of hbo

Lovers of drama shows simply cannot miss HBO’s Big Little Lies. Based on Liane Moriarty’s 2014 novel of the same name, the show brings in a star-studded cast to portray the story’s wild events. Set in Monterey, California, Big Little Lies follows a group of women who endure troubles in their personal lives amid a homicide investigation. Brimming with mystery and intriguing character dynamics, Big Little Lies is a breeze to get through. Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zöe Kravitz, and Laura Dern are amazing as the main characters, whose layers are well explored throughout the series. Big Little Lies is a perfectly engrossing binge, and Season 3 could be on the way to continue the story.

All of these entries are available to stream on HBO Max.