Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in June 2022

✖

June is just around the corner and HBO Max is preparing for quite a bit of turnover with its streaming roster. On Monday, the steaming service announced the full list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup throughout the month of June, and there is quite a lot to look forward to. Unfortunately, June will also see quite a few major movies depart HBO Max as well. There's a lot set to exit over the next few weeks.

The Chris Hemsworth action vehicle 12 Strong will be leaving the service on June 9th. Everything else exiting in June will be departing on June 30th, and the list of outgoing films includes The Mummy, Real Steel, Matchstick Men, 2 Guns, Mousehunt, and several others.

Here's the full list of films leaving HBO Max next month:

June 9:

12 Strong, 2018

June 30:

2 Guns, 2013

20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)

All Dogs Go To Heaven, 1996 (HBO)

Dogs Go To Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)

All I See Is You, 2016 (HBO)

Amityville 3-D, 1983

Amityville II: The Possession, 1982

Barry Munday, 2010 (HBO)

Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)

Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)

Brother Nature, 2016 (HBO)

Chaplin, 1992 (HBO)

Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)

Disturbia, 2007

Duplex, 2003 (HBO)

Early Man, 2018 (HBO)

Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)

Godsend, 2004 (HBO)

Good Neighbours, 2010 (HBO)

High-Rise, 2015 (HBO)

Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011 (HBO)

Hostage, 2005 (HBO)

I Used To Go Here, 2020 (HBO)

Identity Thief, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

John Dies At The End, 2012 (HBO)

Joyful Noise, 2012 (HBO)

Killing Gunther, 2017 (HBO)

La Gallina Turuleca (aka Turu, The Wacky Hen), 2019 (HBO)

Le Divorce, 2003 (HBO)

Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man, 2005 (HBO)

Little Man, 2006 (HBO)

Los Lobos, 2019 (HBO)

Loser Leaves Town, 2018 (HBO)

Love and A.45., 1994 (HBO)

Lucky Numbers, 2000 (HBO)

Matchstick Men, 2003

Max Steel, 2016 (HBO)

Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Princess Kaiukani, 2009 (HBO)

Real Steel, 2011 (HBO)

Rounders, 1998 (HBO)

Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (HBO) (Director's Cut)

Shall We Dance?, 1996 (HBO)

She's All That, 1999 (HBO)

Solaris, 2002

Soul Food, 1997 (HBO)

Spare Parts, 2015 (HBO)

Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)

Staying Alive, 1983

Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)

Sunset Song, 2015 (HBO)

Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)

Superstar, 1999 (HBO)

The 15:17 To Paris, 2015 (HBO)

The Gospel According To Andre, 2017 (HBO)

The Last Five Years, 2014 (HBO)

The Letter, 2012 (HBO)

The Mummy, 1999 (HBO)

The Mummy Returns, 2001 (HBO)

The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)

The Peacemaker, 1997 (HBO)

The Scorpion King, 2002 (HBO)

The Wild Life, 1984 (HBO)

Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2006 (HBO)

Trance, 2013 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Diary Of A Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All By Myself, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)

Venus And Serena, 2012 (HBO)

Waiting..., 2005 (HBO)

What's The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)

Wonder Boys, 2000 (HBO)

Wrong Turn At Tahoe, 2009 (HBO)

The Yellow Birds, 2017 (HBO)

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!