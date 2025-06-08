HBO Max Just Added One of the Best Movies of All Time

The HBO Max streaming service just added one of the best movies of all time. To kick off June 2025, HBO made 63 different additions to HBO Max in a substantial update to the streaming service. Included in these additions are some heavy hitters such as Fight Club, Split, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, as well some classics such as Meet Me in St. Louis and The Sea Hawk. It’s not the biggest and best update in HBO Max history, but it is also certainly far from the worst.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The highlight of additions though is a 2019 movie that won Best Picture and more that year at the 92 Academy Awards. More specifically, more notable than any other new movie or TV show is the addition of Parasite, the South Korean thriller from director Bong Joon Ho.

Parasite not only won Best Picture at the Oscars that year, it became the first non-English language film to ever win the award, cementing it in film history. Coupling this honor, it also won Best Director, Best International Feature Film, and Best Screenplay at Hollywood’s biggest awards show. Prior to Parasite, a South Korean film had never even earned a nomination at the Oscars, let alone won anything.

Play video

Padding out its stat sheet, Parasite is also notably one of only four films to ever win both the Best picture at the Academy Awards and the Palme d’or. The only other films to ever achieve this are 1995’s Marty, 1945’s The Lost Weekend, and most recently 2024’s Anora.

At release, Parasite posted $258.1 million at the box office, a massive return considering its roughly $11 million budget. To date, there is no word of a follow up, but there is a TV series based on it in the works at HBO.

For those unfamiliar with the movie, it is a satirical dark comedy drama about a poor family who all get jobs at the home of a very wealthy family in an elaborate scheme. What starts off as a ruse of one family attempting to leech off another quickly escalates into something neither bargained for. The densely tense thriller is often lauded as one of the great critiques of class inequality.

How long Parasite is going to stream for free with HBO Max has not been disclosed by HBO. That said, those that decide to stream Parasite via their HBO Max subscription should expect a runtime of 132 minutes.

Of course, sometimes movies will clean up at award season and be a hit with critics but not land and resonate with consumers in the same way. However, not only does Parasite have a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes score, but it couples this with a 90% audience score.