Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022

Each Sunday in October will see a new episode of House of the Dragon air on HBO and HBO Max, but the Game of Thrones prequel is far from the only thing coming to the streaming service next month. HBO Max recently revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup throughout the month of October, and there is quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to.

In addition to new episodes of House of the Dragon, HBO has two original shows set to make their sophomore season debuts in October. Avenue 5, which has been away for a couple of years, will be returning for its second season on October 10th, airing on HBO with a simultaneous debut on HBO Max. The White Lotus, the Emmy-winning series from Mike White, is coming back for its second season on October 30th.

As far as HBO Max originals go, DC series Pennyworth will be coming back for its third season in October. The series was previously on Epix but has moved to HBO Max ahead of its third season, with the new title Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler.

You can check out the full lineup of HBO Max October additions below!