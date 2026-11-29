Keanu Reeves is no stranger to superheroes and action movies. There’s 2005’s Constantine in which he played John Constantine in a film loosely based on DC Comics’ Hellblazer comic book series and while Constantine might not exactly be a standard, typical superhero with a cape, but he counts. You can also argue that Neo in The Matrix is a superhero, with Reeves’ disillusioned computer hacker being the chosen one in the fight against the machines. But long before he was Neo or Constantine, Reeves was a different sort of superhero even from those two and the movie that centered around him had major impact on the entire action movie genre still being felt to this day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Directed by Jan de Bont, Speed debuted in 1994. The film, which starred Reeves along with Dennis Hopper, Sandra Bullock, Joe Morton, and Jeff Daniels, had a pretty simple premise: a city bus is rigged by a vengeful ex-cop named Howard Payne (Hopper). If the bus drops below 50 miles per hour in speed, it blows up. Reeves plays Jack Traven, an LAPD officer who is trying to prevent the disaster while Bullock plays Annie, a passenger on the bus who finds herself involved in the situation. The film is inspired by both the 1985 film Runaway Train and the 1975 Japanese film The Bullet Train and it was a massive hit that made Reeves a huge star. But It’s also a film that doesn’t get its due as a game changing action film with a superhero core.

Speed Is a Classic Superhero Story and Works as an Origin Story for Jack

The best way to look at Speed as a superhero story and thus, Jack as a superhero is to look at the movie as an origin story and first major heroic outing for Jack. The movie starts out with Jack pretty much being an ordinary guy. While the movie establishes that Jack is a cop who is decorated for his bravery in dealing with a bomber, the movie really starts with Jack having a relatively ordinary start to his morning. He’s just going to be having a normal day, getting coffee, and going about his business when a bus explodes to get his attention. This changes everything and he is unexpectedly thrust into the heroic role when he boards the targeted bus.

With Jack now in the hero role, he also very quickly gets a sidekick of sorts with Annie (Bullock) who takes over driving the bus when the actual driver is shot. So, now we have Jack in the hero role, Annie as his sidekick (albeit an unwitting one), and when you add in Hopper’s villain, you have a Joker-esque bad guy that fills out the major elements of a superhero story. Howard taunts and teases Jack, leaving Jack to rely on his wit and his skills to figure out how to solve the situation and save as many lives as possible while bringing the villain to justice. He’s like Batman, but on a bus.

But Speed doesn’t quite stop there. The movie also gives Jack some superhero plot devices, specifically in terms of what he’s physically able to do. We see, at different points in the movie, him underneath the bus at a high rate of speed which shouldn’t be possible without injury. We see him leaping from a moving car onto the bus without any issue. And don’t get me started on the bit where the bus jumps a missing section of freeway and Jack is entirely unscathed. It’s awesome, but it’s definitely superhero stuff.

Reeves’ Everyman Superhero Changed Action Movies Forever

What’s really cool about Speed, however, even beyond the idea that’s lowkey a superhero story, is that it actually completely altered the action genre. Up until Speed, most of the action movies that Hollywood released featured one muscular, gun-toting dude going up against the world (or whatever evil) alone as a one-man army. That didn’t happen in Speed. Jack’s not a swole guy. He has a service revolver, sure, but he’s not out here one-manning it with big guns. He’s working with another person to deal with a massive issue. He could be anyone and in turn, it meant that anyone could be an action hero.

There are also some functional shifts that Speed gave to action films. The movie is mostly practical stunts, which really gives the high-octane action and the pacing a very real, high stakes feel in a way that a lot of other action movies of the time didn’t have. You could practically smell the bus exhaust, that’s how practical and realistically filmed Speed was and that concept is something that would end up being carried to other action films in the future. You get a taste of it in the Fast & Furious franchise for sure. The practicality plus the regular hero of it all wrapped in a superhero style narrative created a really solid story that had dimension and managed to be a good time, too. It changed the game. And, all these years later, it still holds up.

So, do you agree that Jack Traven is a superhero? Let me know in the comments.