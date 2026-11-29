Marvel’s marketing choices for Avengers: Doomsday have been interesting, to say the least. And it’s no secret that fans haven’t been particularly fond of those choices, accusing the studio of doing nothing but rehashing the same few seconds of footage over and over and poorly editing the final trailer as a way to subvert audience expectations until the last second. But now, one fan, called Titan_Edits, has done what the studio giant seemingly couldn’t: made an edit that manages to not only fill in the story blanks, but tug at fans’ heartstrings in the process, creating what’s essentially the perfect recap of the entire story so far.

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With voiceovers from multiple characters, highlighting some of the most impactful lines from the franchise, the video spans the entirety of the Avengers storyline, starting with Tony Stark and his eternally iconic introduction to the world as Iron Man. It carries through the first-gen heroes and the events that brought them to Endgame, panning over the heartbreak that followed and showing in dramatic detail how each hero was changed by what they’d endured, as well as introducing all of the characters who came later in the franchise’s run.

One Fan Did What an Entire Studio Wouldn’t

Marvel Studios

And fans are making their feelings known, saying there’s finally some real hype around the movie. While sold-out theaters and millions of dollars in presale tickets indicate that hype was definitely already built, the hype surrounding this edit definitely feels more organic. “This is really amazing. This is something you could give to someone who knows nothing about the MCU, and they could be fully prepared for Doomsday after watching. Bravo,” said one fan in the video’s comments. Another added, “This should be played in every single theater across the world before the movie starts.”

It pulls in moments not only from the films, but also the more poignant and plot-relevant moments from the series, like Hawkeye, Loki, and VisionQuest, weaving them together in a way that will actually have you feeling not only emotionally invested once more, but also fully caught up when you sit down in theaters (not everyone has time for a 40+ hour rewatch). Even the X-Men appear, bringing their previous stories into the fold, with a voiceover from Michael Fassbender as Magneto telling the audience, “You were right to fear us.”

The entire edit comes together masterfully and is clearly a labor of love by Titan_Edits. At this point, Marvel might as well do the smart thing and hire this guy to do their marketing—at least, that’s what the fans are saying, with one adding, “From the music to the scene and quote placement, it all fit like it was meant to be, bro! Great job on this. I hope this video blows up and reaches even people at Marvel, because this deserves that, man.”