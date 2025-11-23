HBO Max Users Only Have A Week To Watch An Iconic Cult Sci-Fi Before It’s Gone Again

It’s been lauded as one of the funniest movies of all time—irreverent and raunchy, few parodies could ever hope to hold a candle to it. Up there with Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Galaxy Quest, and Blazing Saddles, it really is worth catching before it’s gone from streaming once again. And luckily, you’ve got until November 30th to catch it on HBO Max!

The plot of Spaceballs is both familiar and insane. It’s an obvious riff on Star Wars, and yet somehow wholly its own thing. The movie is as wild as its summary: In a distant galaxy, planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called “Perri-Air.” In desperation, Spaceball’s leader, President Skroob (Mel Brooks), orders the evil Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) to kidnap Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) of oxygen-rich Druidia and hold her hostage in exchange for air. But help arrives for the Princess in the form of renegade space pilot Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) and his half-man, half-dog partner, Barf (John Candy). And you know what? It works!

Do Yourself A Favor And Don’t Miss Out On The Opportunity To Watch It

“This sendup by director Mel Brooks incorporates the silliest aspects of all the major space adventures of the last decade, and the whole is a hilarious combination of its parts,” says Cathy Burke of United Press International. It’s campy and slapstick, and never takes itself too seriously—which is exactly what a comedy like this needs to be successful, and exactly why so many critics didn’t give it a good rating. One such critic? Michael H. Price, who says, “One gropes in vain to find substantial pleasures in Spaceballs. The film is basically an empty, wasteful retread of the self-conscious approach that seemed so fresh 13 years ago in Blazing Saddles.” We can’t say we agree, but to each their own.

The entirety of Spaceballs is ridiculous, and that’s what makes it so enjoyable. So if you’ve got nothing else to do once the Thanksgiving dishes are done, you’d be remiss if you didn’t throw it on while you enjoy your pie. Especially considering that the full cast of the long-awaited sequel has finally been revealed.

