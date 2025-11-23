HBO Max’s New 2025 Horror Is An Instant Streaming Success After $500m Box Office Win

It’s that time again—time for the Flixpatrol Top 10 Streaming list! And this week’s number 1 spot on the HBO Max Top 10 more than earned its #1 spot after bringing in more than $500 million during its run in theaters. The finale in a franchise that spanned over a decade, it’s a horror film that performed better with audiences than it did with critics, but is still considered a decent end to a terrifying story.

The Conjuring: Last Rites stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, and brings back world-famous paranormal investigators Ed (Wilson) and Lorraine (Farmiga) Warren as they agree to take on one last terrifying case that hits closer to home than any they’ve attempted to solve before—and places their daughter directly in the middle of the battle with the most dangerous entity they’ve fought yet. While the jump scares are good and the side characters are more interesting than in previous Conjuring films, this one seems to fall a bit flat in comparison to its predecessors.

Despite A Lower Rating, It’s a Decent Send Off For Ed and Lorraine Warren

The final film in the franchise focuses more on the family bonds of the Warrens, weaving their personal lives in tightly with the horror at the heart of the film. Ed and Lorraine’s love story was a central theme to the earlier films, particularly the first one, but here we get a taste of their dynamic as a family, with their now-grown daughter, Judy, and her boyfriend entering the picture, bringing a sense of warmth and fullness to the characters at the center of the story. And while these new details are nice enough, it’s Wilson and Farmiga’s performances that are really the driving force of these films.

Reviews are relatively mixed, with one viewer on Reddit saying, “So they identified that there was a demon hiding behind the tormented spirits of the family who died, but they never named, showed, or exorcised the demon. Very anticlimactic. For me, the best executed film of the entire series was The Conjuring 2, which had a similar premise but provided very satisfying closure at the end, especially given the build-up from The Nun and The Nun 2.” But Just For Movie Freaks’ Surya Komal says, “The Conjuring: Last Rites succeeds as a heartfelt farewell to Ed and Lorraine Warren, even if it doesn’t fully deliver on the franchise’s trademark horror.”

What are your thoughts on The Conjuring: Last Rites? Will you be streaming it?