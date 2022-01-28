Movies

He-Man Fans Are Happy, Sad, Baffled By Netflix’s Masters of the Universe Movie Reboot

Netflix’s new Masters of the Universe movie will be bringing He-Man back to live-action movie screen for the first time in over 35 years. West Side Story star Kyle Allen will be playing He-Man in the film, and the Nee Brothers (who were once set to direct a He-Man reboot for Sony) will be at the helm of Netflix’s version of the movie. The Masters of the Universe franchise has been in development limbo for years as a live-action film, and somewhat divisive in its numerous attempts to reboot the animated series over the last few decades. 

With all that on the table, He-Man fans are feeling a range of emotions about this new Masters of the Universe Netflix movie – with some even wondering if the franchise is still relevant enough to even be a film! 

Really Happening This Time?!

We’ve been burned by the Master of the Universe franchise so many times before… A lot of fans won’t believe it’s true unless they see it for themselves onscreen. 

Langella Or Nothing

A lot of fans want acting legend Frank Langella back as Skeletor, a role he played in the ’80s Masters of the Universe movie. We endorse that idea wholeheartedly! 

Know Your Kyles

Just make sure you know WHICH Kyle Allen is playing the new movie version of He-Man! 

Any Allen Will Do…

If we’re already (mistakenly) looking at the NFL for a new He-Man… 

Skeletor Likes

Old Bone-Face is more excited than anyone about this news! 

Got A Bad Feeling About This…

It didn’t take long for the negativity to creep in. EONS by Internet standards. 

Stop, Stop, He’s Already Dead…

Some fans don’t want He-Man to become a thing again. See above for why. 

At Least He’s Alive!

Then there are the fans who are just glad that He-Man (and his franchise) are still alive!

This Still A Thing?

Unless you are of a certain generation, the news that this franchise is getting a blockbuster Netflix film may be surprising. 

But What About the Cartoon Guy Tho?

Supergirl star Chris Wood voices He-Man in Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe animated series on Netflix. Get ready to hear it from all those fans who want him to play the live-action He-Man. 

