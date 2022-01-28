He-Man Fans Are Happy, Sad, Baffled By Netflix’s Masters of the Universe Movie Reboot

Netflix’s new Masters of the Universe movie will be bringing He-Man back to live-action movie screen for the first time in over 35 years. West Side Story star Kyle Allen will be playing He-Man in the film, and the Nee Brothers (who were once set to direct a He-Man reboot for Sony) will be at the helm of Netflix’s version of the movie. The Masters of the Universe franchise has been in development limbo for years as a live-action film, and somewhat divisive in its numerous attempts to reboot the animated series over the last few decades.
With all that on the table, He-Man fans are feeling a range of emotions about this new Masters of the Universe Netflix movie – with some even wondering if the franchise is still relevant enough to even be a film!
Really Happening This Time?!
He-man's trending, time to post these bad boys in shameless self promo— Kay Dav 💀 💀💀 (@kydv404) January 28, 2022
and also wait is the movie actually coming out this time? pic.twitter.com/VJOTtKo9QW
We’ve been burned by the Master of the Universe franchise so many times before… A lot of fans won’t believe it’s true unless they see it for themselves onscreen.
Langella Or Nothing
Bring back Frank Langella as Skeletor or NO DEAL.https://t.co/Pg35hsKXKV— Evan Valentine (@EVComedy) January 28, 2022
A lot of fans want acting legend Frank Langella back as Skeletor, a role he played in the ’80s Masters of the Universe movie. We endorse that idea wholeheartedly!
Know Your Kyles
not THAT Kyle Allen— Jamey Patten (@jameyny692) January 28, 2022
Just make sure you know WHICH Kyle Allen is playing the new movie version of He-Man!
Any Allen Will Do…
I don't know this Kyle Allen but Josh Allen would actually be a good He-Man. pic.twitter.com/1CCngdsbUY— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 28, 2022
If we’re already (mistakenly) looking at the NFL for a new He-Man…
Skeletor Likes
Excellent!! Exciting news to be sure!! pic.twitter.com/H1gDQTwVev— Rip Rocket Photography (@RipRocketPix) January 28, 2022
Old Bone-Face is more excited than anyone about this news!
Got A Bad Feeling About This…
I read some of the story synopsis of this movie, as well as the other details… and looking at this casting of Adam/He-Man after that…— Jakejames Lugo (@jakejameslugo) January 28, 2022
I've got a bad feeling about this… #HeMan https://t.co/HmnxZI2rX3
It didn’t take long for the negativity to creep in. EONS by Internet standards.
Stop, Stop, He’s Already Dead…
Can Netflix please stop pissing on the corpse of He-Man? That would be grand.— Collin Hume (@CollinPH) January 28, 2022
Some fans don’t want He-Man to become a thing again. See above for why.
At Least He’s Alive!
I saw He-Man was trending and thought maybe he had died. o_O pic.twitter.com/CdEpjo8y5L— Krud™ (@Krud) January 28, 2022
Then there are the fans who are just glad that He-Man (and his franchise) are still alive!
This Still A Thing?
He-man is big enough for a live action movie???— Our Home; Eternal (@DextiveStudios) January 28, 2022
Unless you are of a certain generation, the news that this franchise is getting a blockbuster Netflix film may be surprising.
But What About the Cartoon Guy Tho?
Dk how I feel about this because can animation please just be kept that way😭 also… I would’ve preferred Chris wood (the actual voice of Netflix’s currently he-man adaptation) https://t.co/60XRNHjKAZ— gee ♡’s aurora (@thecartoonhots1) January 28, 2022
Supergirl star Chris Wood voices He-Man in Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe animated series on Netflix. Get ready to hear it from all those fans who want him to play the live-action He-Man.