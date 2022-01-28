He-Man Fans Are Happy, Sad, Baffled By Netflix’s Masters of the Universe Movie Reboot

Netflix’s new Masters of the Universe movie will be bringing He-Man back to live-action movie screen for the first time in over 35 years. West Side Story star Kyle Allen will be playing He-Man in the film, and the Nee Brothers (who were once set to direct a He-Man reboot for Sony) will be at the helm of Netflix’s version of the movie. The Masters of the Universe franchise has been in development limbo for years as a live-action film, and somewhat divisive in its numerous attempts to reboot the animated series over the last few decades.

With all that on the table, He-Man fans are feeling a range of emotions about this new Masters of the Universe Netflix movie – with some even wondering if the franchise is still relevant enough to even be a film!

Really Happening This Time?!

He-man's trending, time to post these bad boys in shameless self promo

and also wait is the movie actually coming out this time? pic.twitter.com/VJOTtKo9QW — Kay Dav 💀 💀💀 (@kydv404) January 28, 2022

We’ve been burned by the Master of the Universe franchise so many times before… A lot of fans won’t believe it’s true unless they see it for themselves onscreen.

Langella Or Nothing

Bring back Frank Langella as Skeletor or NO DEAL.https://t.co/Pg35hsKXKV — Evan Valentine (@EVComedy) January 28, 2022

A lot of fans want acting legend Frank Langella back as Skeletor, a role he played in the ’80s Masters of the Universe movie. We endorse that idea wholeheartedly!

Know Your Kyles

not THAT Kyle Allen — Jamey Patten (@jameyny692) January 28, 2022

Just make sure you know WHICH Kyle Allen is playing the new movie version of He-Man!

Any Allen Will Do…

I don't know this Kyle Allen but Josh Allen would actually be a good He-Man. pic.twitter.com/1CCngdsbUY — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 28, 2022

If we’re already (mistakenly) looking at the NFL for a new He-Man…

Skeletor Likes

Excellent!! Exciting news to be sure!! pic.twitter.com/H1gDQTwVev — Rip Rocket Photography (@RipRocketPix) January 28, 2022

Old Bone-Face is more excited than anyone about this news!

Got A Bad Feeling About This…

I read some of the story synopsis of this movie, as well as the other details… and looking at this casting of Adam/He-Man after that…



I've got a bad feeling about this… #HeMan https://t.co/HmnxZI2rX3 — Jakejames Lugo (@jakejameslugo) January 28, 2022

It didn’t take long for the negativity to creep in. EONS by Internet standards.

Stop, Stop, He’s Already Dead…

Can Netflix please stop pissing on the corpse of He-Man? That would be grand. — Collin Hume (@CollinPH) January 28, 2022

Some fans don’t want He-Man to become a thing again. See above for why.

At Least He’s Alive!

I saw He-Man was trending and thought maybe he had died. o_O pic.twitter.com/CdEpjo8y5L — Krud™ (@Krud) January 28, 2022

Then there are the fans who are just glad that He-Man (and his franchise) are still alive!

This Still A Thing?

He-man is big enough for a live action movie??? — Our Home; Eternal (@DextiveStudios) January 28, 2022

Unless you are of a certain generation, the news that this franchise is getting a blockbuster Netflix film may be surprising.

But What About the Cartoon Guy Tho?

Dk how I feel about this because can animation please just be kept that way😭 also… I would’ve preferred Chris wood (the actual voice of Netflix’s currently he-man adaptation) https://t.co/60XRNHjKAZ — gee ♡’s aurora (@thecartoonhots1) January 28, 2022

Supergirl star Chris Wood voices He-Man in Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe animated series on Netflix. Get ready to hear it from all those fans who want him to play the live-action He-Man.