Heart Eyes 2: The Hit Slasher Already Set Up a Sequel (And You Probably Didn’t Notice)

A couple of months after making a splash in theaters, Heart Eyes has made its way to Netflix where it is finding a second life — and a brand new audience. The slasher/rom-com mashup has been a hit on the Netflix Top 10 every day since its arrival last week, indicating that plenty of fans are discovering the film for the first tome. Inevitably, people are going to be asking the same question as those who saw it on the big screen back in February: “Is there going to be a sequel?”

While Sony hasn’t given an official green light yet, director Josh Ruben has talked about ideas for Heart Eyes 2, should the opportunity arise. It also appears as though Ruben sprinkled some breadcrumbs for the future of the franchise in the first Heart Eyes, but it might take an extra viewing to bring everything into view. WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for Heart Eyes! Continue reading at your own risk…

In the third act of Heart Eyes, it’s revealed that there are actually two people donning the mask of the Heart Eyes Killer — Jeanine Shaw (Jordana Brewster) and David (Yoson An) were not only secret lovers, but also the couple moonlighting as serial murderers. On Valentine’s Day, the two of them have been going to different cities and killing couples in love. They reveal their whole story and twisted motives to Ally (Olivia Holt) before she and Jay (Mason Gooding) take them both out.

So if the Heart Eyes killers are dead, where does that leave a sequel? The next movie could always pick up with a copycat somewhere, following the trend of the Scream franchise, but there’s one part of Shaw and David’s big explanation that hints at another potential killer already out there.

One of the Heart Eyes Killer’s attacks actually featured a third character under the mask, who we learn was a temporary third in Shaw and David’s relationship. They write him off as a fling and continue on without saying much else. But that confirms that somebody who knows all about the motives and background of the Heart Eyes Killer — and is willing to take people’s lives — is still out on the loose.

There’s a third killer out there in the Heart Eyes universe, and there’s a good chance we’ve already met them.

Who Is the Third Heart Eyes Killer?

There’s one character that would make a lot of sense for the third member of the villainous kill squad in Heart Eyes, and that’s Detective Zeke Hobbs (Devon Sawa). If you remember, Hobbs is seemingly killed earlier in the film, when the Heart Eyes Killer attacks the police station, but we never actually see the character die. That’s a tell-tale sign of a potential return later on.

Hobbs was clearly interested in a romantic relationship with Shaw for a long time, as evidenced by their conversations about dating apps at the very beginning of the movie. The way that Shaw and David talk about their mysterious third partner, they address him as if he’s obsessed with their relationship but not quite on the same level as the two of them.

And let’s be real, who wouldn’t want to see Devon Sawa come back as the killer? He’s already a legend in the genre and it would be fun to see him take on a more villainous role.

Who do you think will be the killer in Heart Eyes 2? Let us know in the comments!