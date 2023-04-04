Heat 2 in the Works with Adam Driver in Talks to Star

Michael Mann's long-awaited sequel to Heat might finally become a reality. On Monday, a report revealed that Warner Bros. is now in negotiations to develop Heat 2, which would be the sequel to Mann's beloved 1995 crime film. The film would be based on Mann's recent novel Heat 2, which was published last August and became a New York Times bestseller. New Regency, which co-financed the first film, would be given the opportunity to co-finance Heat 2 if it does move forward.

According to the reports, Star Wars and 65 star Adam Driver is in talks to star in the film as the young version of Robert De Niro's Neil McCauley. Driver previously worked on Mann's upcoming Ferrari movie.

What is Heat 2 about?

The Heat 2 novel, co-written by Mann and Meg Gardiner, Meg Gardiner tells the story of everything that happens before and after to the film's principal characters. The novel jumps between two time periods, the first following Chris Shiherlis as he tries to evade LAPD and Detective Vincent Hanna following the bank robbery gone bad with the second taking us back to Chicago in 1988 when McCauley, Chris Shiherlis, and their high-line crew are taking scores on the West Coast, the US-Mexican border, and now in Chicago. At the same time, Hanna is cutting his teeth as a rising star in the Chicago police department chasing an ultraviolent gang of home invaders. The fallout from McCauley's scores and Hanna's pursuit cause unexpected repercussions in a parallel narrative.

"Is it a modest movie? No. Is it a very expensive series? No," Mann said of his hopes to adapt Heat 2 in an interview with Empire last year. "It's going to be one large movie."

"It's sustained in culture," Mann said. "It's known. I could delude myself into thinking that the whole world is familiar with it, but when you check out its prominence in home vid for over 20 years, this thing really has legs. People are still watching it, people are still talking about it. It's a brand. It's kind of a Heat universe, in a way. And that certainly justifies a very large ambitious movie."

What do you think of Heat 2 possibly becoming a reality? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline