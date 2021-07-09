Moneymaker: Behind the Black Widow Trailer Released By Marvel

Marvel and ESPN's E60 present Moneymaker: Behind the Black Widow, an ESPN+ streaming-exclusive cinematic short film about Scarlett Johansson's Marvel stunt double Heidi Moneymaker. Narrated by Johansson, who reprises her role as super-spy Natasha Romanoff in Marvel's Black Widow out July 9, Behind the Black Widow tells the "heart-pounding" origin story of the national champion gymnast-turned stunt superhero. Using exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, Behind the Black Widow reveals Moneymaker's origin story and "how she and her sister Renae Moneymaker (Evangeline Lilly's Wasp and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel) have become two of the best stunt doubles in the business."

Johansson's stunt double since Black Widow's debut appearance in 2010's Iron Man 2, Moneymaker's extensive list of credits includes The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. The Cate Shortland-directed "mid-quel," set in-between the events of Civil War and Infinity War, reveals the red in the ledger of Johansson's Romanoff when she reunites with her found family from before the Avengers: Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), and Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour).

Heidi and Renae Moneymaker "changed the face of what female stunt performers are supposed to be," Captain Marvel stunt coordinator Hank Amos told ESPN in 2019.

After 11 years as the woman behind Black Widow, Moneymaker expects the character's first solo film to be the last time she doubles for Johansson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I went into the video village tent [during the making of Black Widow] and talked to Scarlett and I said, 'Hey, are you be doing more of these Black Widow movies?' She goes, 'I don't know.' I'm like, 'Just wondering, am I about to go out there and do my last stunt as Black Widow?' She goes, 'Maybe?'" Moneymaker told Looper in 2020. "It wasn't even a big stunt. I was jumping off like 16 or 17 feet off the platform and like rolling and crashing, but ... we both knew, 'Oh, this might be the last Black Widow stunt, and it might not,' but either way, it was super emotional for both of us. We even had like the behind-the-scenes camera and stuff, and video. We're hugging and crying and being girls."

E60 Presents – Moneymaker: Behind the Black Widow is now streaming exclusively on ESPN+, the streaming sports package priced at $5.99 monthly or $13.99 monthly as part of the Disney Bundle that includes Disney+ and Hulu. Marvel's Black Widow releases in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, priced $29.99, on July 9.