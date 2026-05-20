The Mandalorian & Grogu Cast Guide: 8 New & Returning Star Wars Actors & Characters Explained

After years of expanding its television universe on Disney+, Lucasfilm is finally bringing the galaxy far, far away back to the big screen with Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, who also co-wrote the script alongside Dave Filoni and Noah Kloor, the 2026 feature represents a massive structural shift for the franchise, serving as a direct continuation of the critically acclaimed Star Wars: The Mandalorian streaming series. The film transports the beloved bounty hunter and his Force-sensitive apprentice into a grand cinematic adventure backed by a staggering $165 million production budget, following Din Djarin and Grogu as they hunt down scattered Imperial warlords for the sake of the New Republic.

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The movie also marks the first time since 2019 that audiences can experience a major Star Wars feature in cinemas, spearheading a return to the franchise’s traditional blockbuster format. Next year, Ryan Gosling will star in Star Wars: Starfighter, a standalone movie directed by Shawn Levy. Meanwhile, there are many other projects in development at Lucasfilm. While it’s still too soon to tell if the new theatrical era of Star Wars will charm fans, the first movie of the upcoming batch managed to unite a massive cast.

1) Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian

Image via Lucasfilm

The narrative anchor of the Disney+ era remains Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), the battle-hardened bounty hunter who evolved from a cold mercenary into a fiercely protective surrogate father. Following the events of the show’s third season, Djarin now operates under a formal arrangement with the New Republic, tracking down rogue Imperial warlords to preserve the fragile galactic peace. Pascal’s performance relies heavily on vocal nuance, as the strict tenets of the Mandalorian’s religious creed require him to keep his beskar helmet on for the vast majority of the runtime. The acclaimed actor is widely recognized for his leading role as Joel Miller in The Last of Us, his breakthrough turn as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, and, more recently, for his turn as Reed Richards in Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

2) Brendan Wayne & Lateef Crowder Also Play The Mandalorian

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

While Pascal provides the voice and emotional direction for the protagonist, the movement of the armored bounty hunter is achieved through a collaborative performance. Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder operate as the on-set actors bringing the Mandalorian’s distinct movement to life under the heavy beskar armor. Wayne, the grandson of cinematic legend John Wayne, utilizes a classic Western gunslinger posture that defines how the character stalks through dangerous environments. Meanwhile, Crowder is a highly accomplished martial artist and stunt performer who executes the close-quarters combat sequences that demand his expertise. This unique three-man approach ensures that the Mandalorian remains a formidable physical presence in every single frame.

3) Grogu

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Grogu, the diminutive Force-sensitive alien affectionately known as Baby Yoda, carries the series’ commitment to practical effects into theaters. Rather than relying solely on computer-generated imagery, Favreau mandated that Grogu be primarily realized through a highly sophisticated animatronic puppet operated by a dedicated team of five specialized puppeteers. This practical approach allows the human cast members to interact directly with the adorable creature. In The Mandalorian & Grogu, the young apprentice continues to develop his connection to the Force while serving as a foundling alongside his adoptive father. The character’s insatiable appetite and mischievous curiosity also remain intact, providing necessary moments of levity amidst the intense galactic conflict.

4) Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt

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Expanding the criminal underworld of the franchise, Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White) enters The Mandalorian & Grogu as the notorious offspring of the legendary crime lord Jabba the Hutt. Rotta first appeared as a baby in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where he was kidnapped by Count Dooku, forcing Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano to mount a daring rescue mission to save the creature they affectionately nicknamed “Stinky.” Decades later, the character returns as a massive adult gladiator. White, who recently reached global superstardom due to the kitchen drama The Bear, accepted the role after Favreau personally reached out and pitched him the bizarre character. The actor provides the vocal performance to bring the crime syndicate heir to life.

5) Sigourney Weaver as Col. Ward

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Bringing her prestige to the production, Sigourney Weaver joins the expansive science-fiction universe as Colonel Ward, a seasoned military officer operating within the ranks of the New Republic. The character functions as a liaison, assigning the protagonists their dangerous missions while attempting to impose order on a lawless galaxy. Weaver commands an unparalleled legacy within the sci-fi genre, having redefined the modern action heroine as Ellen Ripley in the Alien franchise, appearing in massive blockbusters like Ghostbusters and James Cameron’s Avatar films.

6) Steve Blum As Zeb

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Maintaining a crucial link to the broader animated continuity, Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios (Steve Blum) returns as the formidable Lasat warrior who previously served as a protagonist in Star Wars Rebels. After making a brief but highly celebrated live-action cameo in the third season of The Mandalorian, the massive purple alien gets a more substantial role, assisting the New Republic’s ongoing stabilization efforts. Blum is an absolute titan in the voice acting industry, boasting hundreds of credits ranging from Spike Spiegel in the legendary anime Cowboy Bebop to Wolverine in numerous Marvel animated projects. His distinctive baritone perfectly captures the gruff exterior and inherent warmth of the battle-tested Lasat.

7) Dave Filoni as Embo

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In The Mandalorian & Grogu, Embo (voiced by Dave Filoni) is a Kyuzo bounty hunter hired by the Hutt cartel to eliminate the protagonists. However, the character has a long Star Wars history, having initially debuted in the second season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and quickly becoming a fan favorite due to his striking design, which incorporates a wide-brimmed metallic hat utilized as both a shield and a throwing weapon. For his live-action debut, the production team faithfully recreated the alien’s distinct samurai-inspired aesthetic. Filoni, who serves as the co-writer and producer of the 2026 film as well as the president of Lucasfilm, steps back into the recording booth to reprise the vocal role he originated over a decade ago.

8) Martin Scorsese As Hugo

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In a truly unprecedented casting maneuver, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese steps into the vocal booth to portray Hugo, an Ardennian fry cook operating on the fringes of the galaxy. The four-armed alien species, first introduced in Solo: A Star Wars Story, provides a bizarre b vessel for the iconic director. Scorsese’s recruitment was facilitated by producer Kathleen Kennedy, who convinced the Oscar-winning auteur to lend his distinct voice to a cosmic short-order cook. Scorsese is universally recognized as one of the greatest directors in cinematic history, responsible for Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, and Killers of the Flower Moon. Having a pioneer of gritty American cinema voice a computer-generated alien chef is surely surprising.

9) Other Characters

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

The expansive scope of The Mandalorian & Grogu allows several other notable figures to populate the galactic background.

Trapper Wolf: A New Republic X-wing pilot assisting the core military operations in the dogfight against Imperial remnants. The character is portrayed by Dave Filoni, marking his second role in the feature.

A New Republic X-wing pilot assisting the core military operations in the dogfight against Imperial remnants. The character is portrayed by Dave Filoni, marking his second role in the feature. Janu: A ruthless warlord leading a dangerous splinter faction of Galactic Empire loyalists. The antagonist is portrayed by Jonny Coyne, a veteran character actor recognizable from prestigious television dramas like The Crown and The Blacklist.

A ruthless warlord leading a dangerous splinter faction of Galactic Empire loyalists. The antagonist is portrayed by Jonny Coyne, a veteran character actor recognizable from prestigious television dramas like The Crown and The Blacklist. Hogsbreth: A towering physical enforcer operating on the lawless fringes of the Outer Rim. The imposing alien is portrayed by Matthew Willig, a former professional football player who previously utilized his massive frame in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

A towering physical enforcer operating on the lawless fringes of the Outer Rim. The imposing alien is portrayed by Matthew Willig, a former professional football player who previously utilized his massive frame in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Jabba’s Twin Cousins: The influential crime bosses attempting to manipulate the galactic underworld. The massive Hutt siblings return to the screen after making their live-action debut in The Book of Boba Fett.

The influential crime bosses attempting to manipulate the galactic underworld. The massive Hutt siblings return to the screen after making their live-action debut in The Book of Boba Fett. The Anzellans: Diminutive, highly skilled droidsmiths who provide crucial technical support. Members of the species return to assist the protagonists following their introduction in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters on May 22nd.

Which unexpected Star Wars character are you hoping to see in The Mandalorian & Grogu? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!