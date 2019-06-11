Exclusive First Look at Retailer-Exclusive Hellboy Home Media Releases

Moments ago, the team at Lionsgate Entertainment announced that Hellboy would be getting released digitally on July 9th ahead of home media July 23rd. Now, ComicBook.com can reveal an exclusive first look at the retailer exclusives accompanying the film’s home media release. All in all, three different retailers will be stocking exclusive goodies for the Hellboy release. Leading the way is Best Buy’s exclusive steelbook featuring artwork from the legendary Hellboy creator himself, Mike Mignola.

Walmart and Target will each have exclusive releases as well, with the latter featuring a beautiful double-sided steelbook featuring two of the movie’s promotional posters.

Walmart, on the other hand, has a larger package in store. With a purchased of a Blu-ray or DVD from the big box store, consumers will get a free digital copy of Hellboy: The Wild Hunt that they’ll be able to read through Walmart’s Kobo e-read or through Rakuten Kobo’s eBooks app on mobile devices.

Each Blu-ray will include a few special features, including deleted scenes, previsualizations, and a three-part documentary titled “Tales of the Wild Hunt: Hellboy Reborn”. Though pricing may vary from retailer to retailer, distributor-level suggested pricing on the releases are $42.99 for the 4k Ultra HD Combo Packs, $39.99 for the Blu-Ray Combo Packs, and $29.95 for the DVDs. Pre-orders for those editions are live now.

“Take home Hellboy and delve into his world with exclusive special features, including a three-part documentary, never-before-seen deleted scenes, and more! Experience four times the resolution of full HD with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes Dolby Vision ® HDR, bringing entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality,” Lionsgate says in a release. “When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver spectacular colors never before seen on a screen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. Additionally, the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features Dolby Atmos ® audio mixed specifically for the home, to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead

