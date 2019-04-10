Hellboy Creator Mike Mignola Reveals Which Story He’d Base ‘Hellboy’ Sequel On

While fans loved the first two Hellboy movies, it seems as though creator Mike Mignola had a bit more to do with the one that comes out this weekend. His fingerprints are all over the film, and his enthusiasm for the project has been pretty clear from the get-go. During a recent interview, ComicBook.com asked him which of his comics stories he might choose to follow up this film, which is reportedly a pretty close adaptation of elements from “Darkness Calls,” “The Wild Hunt,” and “The Storm and the Fury.” So, what did Mignola say he would like to see in future films? Finish the story.

“If we get to do another film, I think the idea would have to continue on in the directing of the comics — continuing the big storyline from ‘Darkness Calls,’ ‘The Wild Hunt,’ and ‘The Storm and The Fury,’” Mignola said. “Some changes would need to be made, some characters swapped out and certain events presented in a different order, but I think those books would still be our road map. Of course, someday I would still love to see a really faithful adaptation of ‘The Crooked Man.’” (The 2004 movie was based on “Seed of Darkness,” while Hellboy II: the Golden Army was an original story for film.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Featuring the likes of Stranger Things star David Harbour (Hellboy) and Resident Evil alum Milla Jovovich (Nimue the Blood Queen), the two-hour film is supposed to be a “hard R” movie, something Harbour himself has previously teased. When it comes to Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, the writer says Harbour’s take on the character is much more “worn.” Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th. The reboot is helmed by Neil Marshall (Game of Thrones) from a script by Mignola, Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden, and Aron Coleite. Harbour stars in the flick alongside Daniel Dae Kim, Mila Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Thomas Haden Church, Brian Gleeson, Sophie Okonedo, and Penelope Mitchell.

Hellboy enters theaters April 12th. B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know #15 is set for release on April 17th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam! trailer, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!