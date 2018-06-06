With ‘Hellboy’ Wrapped, David Harbour Promises Return of “Dad Bod”

You might be surprised, but it’s true: David Harbour is a bonafide sex symbol, thanks to his role as Sheriff Jim Hopper in Stranger Things.

But the actor transformed his “soft” body to be the chiseled and muscular Hellboy in the upcoming reboot. Don’t worry, though, as Harbour recently said he’s hard at work in bringing back his “dad bod.”

“I’ve already started the donut training. Six donuts a day! We’ll get there, folks,” said Harbour, while speaking with Variety.

With his time on Hellboy wrapped, Harbour can get back to the form that made fans fall in love with his Croce-dancing character. The actor said he’s happy that he didn’t have to drastically transform his appearance before reaching “leading man” status.

“The fact is for years I had been trapped in a certain narcissism and a desire to have a certain body and look sexy,” Harbour said. “The fact that I got famous and become a sex symbol around my normal frumpy love-handled self is so gratifying. And dare I say culturally gratifying as well.

“What makes someone sexy in my mind is who they are. It’s not necessarily how they look. If you have a dad bod, if you wear it well, and still shake your hips pretty good, I feel like you too can be a sex symbol! I think that’s what we should venerate as sexy. Not people who eat organic chicken all day and spend nine hours at the gym. That’s not a society that I really care about.”

Harbour didn’t mind getting toned for the Hellboy role, especially because that’s what these types of roles generally call for.

When the first photo of the actor in full makeup was released, fans were stunned at the faithful interpretation of the character and many opened up to the prospect of someone else succeeding in Ron Perlman’s footsteps.

But now that it’s done, don’t expect Hopper to wash clothes on his chiseled abs in Stranger Things 3.

Hellboy is scheduled to release January 11, 2019. Stranger Things 3 does not yet have a release date attached.