New ‘Hellboy’ Motion Poster Introduces Fans to the BPRD

Now that a second Hellboy trailer has been released, marketing for the film is in full swing before it’s release next month. Earlier today, Lionsgate unveiled a new motion poster that introduces fans to the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (BPRD).

Using a line from the latest trailer where Nimue the Blood Queen (Milla Jovovich) is explaining how she plans to raze the world, the quick video shares a snippet of computer-generated graphics which show the BPRD logo as it opens and closes, presumably to the living quarters of Hellboy (David Harbour) himself.

The BPRD has been as big a part of the Hellboy mythos as Big Red himself, so it’s a welcome addition to Lionsgate’s marketing efforts. In fact, it backs up claims from Hellboy creator Mike Mignola that this reboot would be very comic-accurate.

“It’s funny, because my involvement has been very different than the Del Toro movies,” Mignola said. “The difference is I had known Del Toro for six years by the time we did the first movie. Neil I met a couple months before he worked on the movie. It was very different, but I have been involved ever since they said ‘Hey we’re gonna make another Hellboy movie, and we’re gonna do this story.’”

“I’ve bounced back and forth with them about how to adapt this particular Hellboy story. At various times I’ve jumped in and been much more active in the screenplay than I ever was on the Del Toro movies. But I did nothing so far as design stuff on the movie,” the writer continued. “Guillermo wanted me as a concept artist, but on this movie, there were other concept artists. I came in and I looked at some stuff, but they were trying to do something so close to what’s on the comics that they really leaned on what had been done by Duncan [Fegredo] and me in the comics.”

The film is set to feature Hellboy (David Harbour), Nimue (Milla Jovovich), Professor Trevor Bruttenholm (Ian McShane), Alice Monaghan (Sasha Lane), Ben Daimio (Daniel Dae Kim), and Lady Hatton (Sophie Okonedo). Directed by The Descent helmer Neil Marshall, Hellboy features a script from Andrew Cosby (Eureka).

Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th.

