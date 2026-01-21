Batman: The Brave and the Bold Officially Gets A Screenwriter (But DCU Fans Won’t Like It)

The new DCU has a number of projects on the horizon, including Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface, to name a few. One project that has been in a state of flux though is Batman: The Brave and the Bold, which will be the Batman-focused project that also includes Damian Wayne’s Robin and the Wayne family dynamic from the comics. Now the project has officially revealed its screenwriter, but some DCU fans probably won’t be thrilled.

THR is reporting that DC has chosen Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey, The Flash) to write The Brave and the Bold, though DC hasn’t confirmed it publicly. A source says that Hodson has been working on the project since last fall, though another source added that it would be some time before a definitive draft comes in, noting that the studio is taking a measured approach to the project’s development.

Why Some Fans Won’t Be Thrilled With Brave and the Bold’s New Creative Team

Hodson worked on the delightful Bumblebee film previously, and she also worked on a well-liked Batman Beyond movie that never ended up getting made. So why would anyone dislike her jumping in on Batman: The Brave and the Bold? Well, that comes down to who she would be working with, which is Brave and the Bold director Andy Muschietti, as their last project together was the box office disappointment, The Flash.

The Flash was plagued with problems when it released, but just talking about the core film, it left a lot to be desired, especially for how much hype it had built up going into its release. The fact that the duo would then be responsible for bringing the new DCU’s version of Batman and Robin to life can’t help but bring up doubts and questions, which are understandable.

That said, this duo is also responsible for Bumblebee, Birds of Prey, and IT: Welcome to Derry, which were all far more positively received than The Flash. Plus, there’s no way James Gunn and Peter Safran would let one of the universe’s biggest characters go completely off the rails, so at worst, this could get delayed and pushed down the road if they aren’t happy with the progress. At best, though, we could be on the way to finally getting a DCU Dark Knight, and that’s something everyone wants to finally see happen.

DC’s next project is Supergirl, which hits theaters on June 26, 2026.

What do you think?