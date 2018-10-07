‘Hellboy’ Star David Harbour Agrees to Officiate Wedding in Full Costume for 666k Retweets

David Harbour’s portrayal of Hellboy is already delighting fans, and it sounds like he might take that love to a whole other level.

Late last month, Harbour asked the internet for new “Twitter bets” for him to get involved in, after previous ones allowed him to appear in a fan’s senior photos and dance with penguins in Antartica. One tweet, from ComingSoon.Net’s Spencer Perry, asked if there was a way for Harbour to officiate his wedding to SYFY WIRE’s Carly Lane as Hellboy. Earlier this week, the actor agreed to do just that, but under very specific parameters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

666k

Of this tweet.

Big Red officiates. Full Gear. In his saintly best.

Impossible number?

Think of how difficult it will be for me to get this character ordained by a Christian church😈🙄

(P.S. – I’ll knock off 500k if you can get @artofmmignola to read a poem at the service) //t.co/cnzHrcnsOo — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) October 6, 2018

Since then, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola has already agreed to read a poem at the service, so Harbour’s tweet only needs 166K retweets to become a reality.

absolutely but @DavidKHarbour needs to write the poem! — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) October 7, 2018

At the moment, Harbour’s challenge has just over 13K retweets, but there’s no telling just how the Internet could come through in this instance.

“I’ve decided to give them an impossible number of RTs to make that happen,” Harbour explained to SYFY WIRE.

“David’s generosity in accepting our challenge is nothing short of the type of heroism one expects from Hellboy, who is always willing to accommodate a monster hunt or pending nuptials in his schedule.” Perry and Lane said in a join statement. “Though Hellboy himself didn’t remember his own wedding thanks to a night of binge drinking, we hope that we’ll have a wedding no one can forget.”

This challenge is just the latest example of Harbour’s dedication to Hellboy, a role that has already earned him quite a lot of positive reactions over the last week. While it’s unclear when the first footage of the Hellboy reboot will officially make its way online, it’s safe to say that Harbour has a unique approach to the character.

“There is something of [his origin], but it’s not really an origin story movie.” Harbour said in a previous interview. “We kind of pick up the movie like we’re running and gunning. We do have a little bit of stuff where we show stuff, but it really is a story and you just drop in with this guy. In a way, I feel like that’s kind of what Indiana Jones was. You start with him stealing the idol, but also you do go back to the university and you understand he’s an archeologist, but this is just a guy who goes and steals idols and fights Nazis and wants to steal the Arc of the Covenant. But you never go back when he’s a kid and you’re like, ‘How did he become Indiana Jones?’ It’s like no, we accept that this is Indiana Jones and I think that’s what our story does too. You accept that there’s this half-demon guy running around the world and being a paranormal investigator and solving crimes and also dealing with his own issues at the same time.”

Do you want to see Harbour officiate a wedding as Hellboy? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

The Hellboy reboot will land in theaters on April 12, 2019.