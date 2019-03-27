‘Hellboy’ Star Unsure of Sequel Plans

Hellboy is getting a substantial makeover in his new solo movie next month, as the franchise is completely rebooting itself after the two films from Guillermo del Toro. The titular role has been taken over by Stranger Things star David Harbour, Neil Marshall is in the director’s chair, and the new film is going in a much darker, R-rated direction. The seeds of an entirely new Hellboy universe are being planted with this movie, but Harbour insists that they aren’t trying to launch a franchise, at least not yet.

While visiting the set of Hellboy during production, JoBlo spoke with Harbour about the future of this new iteration of Hellboy. He’s certainly down to keep playing the character in the future, and it sounds like he wants to keep making this movies, but everyone involved in this first film had one concern, and that was making the best Hellboy possible.

“If we make money. I mean, if people come see the movie. No, I don’t like to think like that,” Harbour admitted. “I mean, look, to me, one of the pitfalls that I think we all kind of agree on is this, I mean, it’s one of the things that I read critically about THE MUMMY that they got upset about was this idea that you spend half the movie setting up a universe as opposed to just making the greatest movie you possibly can. And then, if people want to see more of it, sure, we can do more of them.

“But like, we’re not going to dole out little snippets of what you’re going to see later. We’re just going to make one movie that’s awesome, and then if people love that movie, then we’ll make more of them. But there is no doling out of a universe. It’s like, we’re just trying to make the best Hellboy movie you’ve ever seen, and that’s all we want to do. And if people love it and they want more of it, I think most of us would be happy to do it. But we’re not spending time setting up a universe.”

If Hellboy is successful at the box office, there is no limit to the stories that can be told with this franchise. The comics have been consistent for the better part of three decades, making room for all sorts new adventures in the future. At this point, it all depends on how many people go out to see the movie in April.

Are you excited for the new Hellboy movie? Do you hope to see a sequel in the future? Let us know in the comments!

Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th.

