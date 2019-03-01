‘Hellboy’ Fans Are Digging The Improved Second Trailer

After a lukewarm reception to the initial Hellboy teaser, the crew at Lionsgate put their heads together and chopped up a new trailer that was released earlier tonight. Featuring a cover of “Smoke on the Water,” the red band trailer just released dove head-first into the Hellboy mythos — introducing characters like the Baba Yaga and Ben Daimio’s (Daniel Dae Kim) were-jaguar form.

Not just that, fans got a quick look at Hellboy’s origin story at the beginning of the trailer, featuring cameos from the iconic Hellboy villain Rasputin and his cronies Klaus Verner von Krupt and Karl Kroenen.

Suffice to say, fans have a much warmer reception to the marketing this time around, heading to Twitter to share their thoughts on the trailer. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying!

Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th.

All Out Fun!

The new Redband Hellboy trailer drops and is way better than the first imo. Looks like all out fun and lots of gore cant wait! #Hellboy pic.twitter.com/wzZMU99pKd — Angel Alvarez (@BoiYouFugazi) March 1, 2019

Bloodbath

Hell yes. The new Hellboy trailer is a lot better than the previous ones. Looks like a bloodbath. — Z (@ClassyUndead) March 1, 2019

Here For This

“It’s not going to work. Yknow, cause I’m a Capricorn and you’re fucking nuts.”



Yeah. I’m here for this. #Hellboy https://t.co/c5L6tA85oI — Kevin Perez (@MisterKayy_) March 1, 2019

Can’t Get Any Better

Now a trailer sure as HELL can’t get any better than this. It was awesome. Like the saying goes, “good things come to those you wait”. We have waited & definitely good things came our way, NO GREAT things. David Harbour you are Hellboy, the torch now belongs to you. Blaze strong. — Pam Robins (@PamRobins3) March 1, 2019

Very Excited!

I have NO idea how #hellboy will turn out. But. I can say this. I know I will have a BLAST watching it. It looks like pure gore filled fun. Very excited. pic.twitter.com/ghWnYatHYI — Jay Koos (@Jay12678) March 1, 2019

I Need This Stat

“It won’t work, because I’m a Capricorn and you’re FUCKING NUTS!”



…



Okay, NOW I want to see the new Hellboy. — Aaron Button (@AaronButton) March 1, 2019

I Wanted To Hate It But…

I wanted to hate it but uh



the new hellboy looks pretty goodhttps://t.co/kWJ6LKKOLX — Arcon (@Arcon_) March 1, 2019

Erased Fears

The new #Hellboy trailer has eased some of my fears. I really want it to be good. — Nick Battaglia (@MercWithOneArm) March 1, 2019

Big Expectations

Top 5 most anticipated movie of 2019 for me? #Hellboy https://t.co/cmFqo8R7bB — Nate Olshan? (@NOlshan) March 1, 2019

The Way It Should Have Been

YES HELLBOY IS GOING TO BE RATED R….they way it should have been — PUPBOYP1KES (@Grayc4tpup) March 1, 2019

