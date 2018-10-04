‘Hellboy’ Releases Fiery New Poster

Are you ready for more Hellboy? It has been awhile since the comic book legend hit the big screen, but Hollywood will change that soon enough. Hellboy is set to return to theaters next spring, and a brand-new poster for the film has gone live by Entertainment Weekly. And, as you can see below, Hellboy looks quite literally lit.

As you can see below, the new poster for Hellboy has gone live just before New York Comic Con hits this weekend. The image sees David Harbour in full Hellboy mode, and the titular character is embracing his inner demon in this fiery shot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With his horns extended, Hellboy is more than ready to send some hellfire after his foes in this poster. The movie, which Neil Marshall is directing, plans to tap into Hellboy’s power in a way fans haven’t seen before. The project will see the heralded character square up against a sorceress who’s seeking revenge against humanity, so Hellboy will have to act rather inhumane to take her down.

So far, fans have yet to see any footage from Hellboy, but they are crossing their fingers. The film is set to appear at New York Comic Con on Saturday. The panel will feature Harbour as well as Ian McShane, Daniel Dae Kim, and Sasha Lane. Creator Mike Mignola will also be present at the event.

Recently, Hellboy has kept a low profile around the news circuit, but it did pop into headlines last week. After all, a report went live that confirmed the movie was pushing back its release. Exhibitor Relations said Hellboy will nix its January 11, 2019 release in favor of an April 2019 premiere.

As you might have noticed, this new release will pit Hellboy against a few big-name projects. For one, the film will hit theaters a week before Warner Bros. puts Shazam! into theaters. The movie will also go toe-to-toe with The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, a new take on the franchise starring Robert Downey Jr. as the titular character.

What do you think about this new look at Hellboy? Are you still looking forward to the movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Hellboy is set to arrive in theaters on April 12, 2019.