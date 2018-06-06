Guillermo del Toro Comments On David Harbour’s ‘Hellboy’ Casting

David Harbour’s casting in the Hellboy reboot might have taken plenty of people by surprise, but Guillermo del Toro has apparently made his peace with it.

Del Toro, who previously directed two Hellboy films with Ron Perlman in the title role, recently addressed Harbour’s casting in a recent interview with ScreenGeek.

“No, I mean I like him.” del Toro explained. “I don’t know him and I’m not involved with the movie. But I sure wish them luck, man. He’s a great guy.”

With del Toro’s entries in the franchise being pretty beloved by fans, and a third installment seeming to be in the cards, the news of the reboot was met with a pretty divided reaction, including from Perlman and del Toro. But the pair have since endorsed the reboot in one way or another, with Perlman going out to dinner with Harbour, and del Toro giving his blessing to the project earlier this year.

“I don’t own Hellboy, Mike [Mignola] does.” del Toro explained earlier this year. “So, you know, he is the father of the character and if he wants to reboot it, it’s perfectly fine. I got to make two – that’s two more than I thought I would get to make … So you know, as far as I’m concerned god speed and god bless.”

In recent weeks, fans have seemed to warm up more to Harbour’s casting, giving a pretty positive response to the first photos of him in costume. But, as ScreenGeek went on to ask, does del Toro believe that Harbour’s Hellboy will be as good as Perlman’s?

“Oh, no,” the director said with a laugh.

Hellboy does not yet have a specific release date, but is expected to hit theaters in 2019.