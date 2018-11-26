‘Hellboy’: New Image of David Harbour in Movie Reboot Released

Lionsgate has released a new image from the Hellboy movie reboot.

The image, released via Empire Magazine, offers a new look at David Harbour as the titular demonic hero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

The image was accompanied by comments from director Neil Marshall about taking the bloody, R-rated approach to Mike Mignola’s classic comic book.

“It was always a case of, ‘When in doubt, go back to the source material.’ Some of the stuff is pretty sick,” Marshall says. “More violent and more bloody. We weren’t making it with handcuffs on.”

The script for the new film was co-written by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, who has discussed the reasons why they decided to reboot the film series rather than continue from where Hellboy II: The Golden Army left off.

“We went back and forth on that,” Mignola said. “Early on there was some idea of continuing the storyline that del Toro had started but would that be fair to a new director? So we decided to just start over. Neil is a horror director, so the idea then was to make a darker film. If you are going to use a guy, let him do what he does best. So we went through the script taking out the del Toro-isms and in some ways go out of our way to make sure we are doing a different Hellboy with its own distinct character [as a project] but still adhering to the comics.”

Mignola has also spoken previously about Harbour taking over the role.

“It was really interesting with David because we met very briefly for 20 minutes when he was in town,” Mignola told io9 in June. “Then he would text me questions periodically with questions, like, ‘Are there any animals you thought of in the way Hellboy moves?’ And we were texting back and forth one night a lot about crazy stuff like that, and I finally said, ‘Dude, I am tired of typing, just call me.’ We must have had this two-hour conversation where we got into the way I grew up, what my brothers were like and all this stuff that fed into what Hellboy is. The attitudes, the characters, and stuff like that… and hopefully, it didn’t f— things up, because it was way more information and backstory to the creative process than anyone would ever need. But it did make for an interesting, long phone call. And I know David has his own ideas about how to interpret the character, but it was really nice that we had this one, really long conversation about where this stuff came from.”

What do you think of this new look at David Harbour as Hellboy? Let us know in the comments!

Hellboy opens in theaters on April 12, 2019.