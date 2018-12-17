New ‘Hellboy’ Poster Released, Trailer Coming Thursday

With 2019 just around the corner, the advertising for next year’s biggest movies is finally beginning. This includes the first trailer for the highly-anticipated Hellboy reboot, as well as a flashy new poster, which gives the titular character his legendary horns.

On Monday morning, IGN unveiled the IMAX poster for the Hellboy reboot, which sees Stranger Things star David Harbour take on the titular role, replacing Ron Perlman, who starred in Guillermo del Toro’s adaptations. The poster features a fully-horned Hellboy with the flaming crown above his head, along with the tagline “Demons have demons too.”

In addition to the poster, IGN confirmed that the first trailer for Hellboy would be arriving on Thursday, December 20th. Previous reports had suggested that the trailer would debut online sometime this week, though there was no firm release date at the time.

While fans are certainly excited to see Harbour’s new, much darker take on the Hellboy character, it will be strange to see anyone but Perlman and del Toro take on the property. After two films together, the duo always wanted to return for more Hellboy, but it was never in the cards. After some time passed however, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola felt that it was time to move on, and the reins were handed to Game of Thrones director Neil Marshall.

“We went back and forth on that,” Mignola said. “Early on there was some idea of continuing the storyline that del Toro had started but would that be fair to a new director? So we decided to just start over. Neil is a horror director, so the idea then was to make a darker film. If you are going to use a guy, let him do what he does best.”

“So we went through the script taking out the del Toro-isms and in some ways go out of our way to make sure we are doing a different Hellboy with its own distinct character [as a project] but still adhering to the comics.”

In addition to Harbour, Hellboy stars Ian McShane, Milla Jovovich, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, Brian Gleeson, Sophie Okonedo, Penelope Mitchel, and Alistair Petrie.

Hellboy is set to hit theaters on April 12, 2019.