Ron Perlman Comments On Hellboy Reboot

For Hellboy fans, last night’s news that the film franchise will be rebooted was somewhat bittersweet. One on hand, it means another Hellboy movie is in the works. On the other, it means Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman will likely never get to make the planned third film in their Hellboy movie trilogy.

Perlman and del Toro campaigned hard to get Hellboy 3 off the ground. Last night, Perlman tweeted a comment on the reboot news in response to messages he was receiving from fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Gettin alotta twitter love 2nite. Feelin it. Diggin it,” Perlman tweeted. “Much obliged, you, the faithful…”

Gettin alotta twitter love 2nite. Feelin it. Diggin it. Much obliged, you, the faithful… — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) May 9, 2017

Del Toro added his own voice to those tweeting their love at Perlman, and Perlman responded in kind.

Me too little bother. Together through life… https://t.co/ykKfqbSsZg — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) May 9, 2017

Del Toro and Perlman’s first Hellboy movie opened in theaters in 2004. Hellboy II: The Golden Army followed in 2008. In addition to Perlman, the films also starred Selma Blair, Jeffrey Tambor, Karel Roden, Rupert Evans, John Hurt, and Doug Jones.

Negotiations for Hellboy 3 reportedly fell through when del Toro and the producers could not agree on the film’s budget.

The next Hellboy movie, which currently has the working title of Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, is aiming for an R-Rating. According to Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, Neil Marshall (Game of Thrones) is in talks to direct the film. Millennium Media is in negotiations to produce. Stranger Things star David Harbour will play Hellboy.

Mignola created Hellboy in 1993. Hellboy is a demon summoned to Earth by Nazi scientists, but who was recovered as a child by the Allies and raised by the head of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, or BPRD. Hellboy grew up to become a member of the BPRD himself, investigating supernatural occurrences and fighting monsters.

Hellboy‘s blend of vintage pulp action and mystery, folklore, and Lovecraftian horror and fantasy has turned it into one of Dark Horse Comics’ best-known publications, spawning several spin-offs such as a BPRD series, Lobster Johnson, and a prequel series titled Hellboy and the BPRD. Mignola recently killed Hellboy himself but continued to tell his story in the after in the pages of the 10-issue Hellboy in Hell series. The expanded “Mignola-verse” offers plenty of material for an expanded film and television universe.

Hellboy has also appeared in two animated features, Sword of Storms and Blood and Iron, as well as two video games, Asylum Seeker and The Science of Evil.

More Hellboy News: David Harbour Comments On Hellboy Reboot Casting / Mike Mignola Announces Hellboy Movie Reboot / Hellboy’s Hell Water Whiskey