Henry Cavill Returns As a Different Superman in This Dark DCU Fan Art

Even though David Corenswet has now debuted as a new version of Clark Kent in Superman, there are still hopes that Henry Cavill will join the rebooted DC Universe as the Man of Steel. Cavill first appeared as Superman in Man of Steel back in 2013, kick-starting the DC Extended Universe and headlining filmmaker Zack Snyder’s vision for a darker DC film franchise. Cavill’s depiction of a more morally-ambiguous and grittier Superman was divisive throughout his appearances in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Black Adam, and ultimately didn’t save the DCEU.

Cavill’s appearance in Black Adam almost led to a revival for his Superman, even in a Man of Steel sequel, but hiring James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of DC Studios and rebooting the franchise into the DCU ended these plans. Even so, there are still hopes Cavill will take on a new role in the DCU, and recent fan art shared by @subi.ozil on Instagram suggests Cavill could play Absolute Superman, debuted in DC Comics’ Absolute Universe imprint in November 2024. Absolute Superman is darker and more hardened, which would put a fun twist on Cavill’s previous role.

Why Henry Cavill Would Be Perfect As the DCU’s Absolute Superman

Despite being right at the start of the franchise, the DCU has already explored the concept of the multiverse, most notably in Peacemaker thanks to the inclusion of the Quantum Unfolding Chamber. The multiverse will continue to be important in the DCU, with Christopher Smith (John Cena) now being trapped on a world in an alternate universe known as Salvation, and this opens the door for alternate versions of Superman to appear, including the Absolute Universe’s. This opens the door for Henry Cavill to portray an older, grittier, and more experienced Superman.

First seen in DC Comics on November 6, 2024, Absolute Superman spent much of his life growing up on a caste-based Krypton before traveling to Earth as an adult when his homeworld is destroyed. Kal-El quickly comes up against the Lazarus Corporation — led by Ra’s al Ghul — and battles its forces for several years, becoming a cult hero known as Superman, while he is continually chased by Peacemaker. This version of Superman is wildly different from the original who debuted in DC Comics back in 1938, so it would give Henry Cavill new dimensions and personalities to explore.

James Gunn has discussed Henry Cavill taking on a role in the rebooted DCU on several occasions, even as recent as July 2025. “I would love to put Henry in something,” Gunn revealed, and Absolute Superman would be a fantastic choice for the British actor. David Corenswet’s Superman has received praise after his 2025 debut, and we’re excited to see what James Gunn does with him and Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor next in Man of Tomorrow and beyond. Even so, we’d love Cavill to get back in action in a superhero franchise after the DCEU neglected him time and again.

