7 DC Characters Henry Cavill Could Play in the New DCU

DC Studios co-chair James Gunn just revealed that he is still hoping to cast Henry Cavill in the DC Universe, and as far as he knows, the actor is on board too. Cavill had a short, controversial run as Superman in the DC Extended Universe, and many fans were left feeling like he never got a chance to do the role justice. On top of that, a miscommunication led Cavill and fans to believe he would be taking the role in a new direction in 2022, only to have the contradictory DCU news break weeks later. Now that the DCU is underway and we know there’s no bad blood, we have to wonder what role Cavill might find in the new continuity.

The relationship between Cavill and DC has been unclear for a while now, but Gunn seemed to set the record straight on the Happy Sad Confused podcast last week. He said that Cavill’s cameo in Black Adam was essentially a miscommunication, and that the actor is still on good terms with him and his colleagues. Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran talked to Cavill when they took over DC Studios, and at the same time, discussed finding him a role in the new DCU continuity. “So yeah, no, I would, I would love to put Henry in something,” he said.

Obviously, Cavill’s old role as Clark Kent is now taken by David Corenswet, but there are plenty of other characters he could take on — especially as the franchise explores its comic book roots more widely. In fact, there are so many options that it’s hard to narrow down the best choices for Cavill, though fans online have done their best. Read on for seven of the best ideas to get Cavill into the DCU.

Batman

The DCU is taking its time introducing Batman, but to many fans, that’s still the most coveted role in the franchise. It’s no surprise, then, that commenters want Cavill to get this role, as it’s the only one comparable in esteem to the role he left behind. On top of that, Cavill’s brooding take on Superman would actually be a better fit for Batman, and he clearly has the physicality and presence for the role.

On the other hand, casting Cavill in this role might be too confusing for casual viewers. It would go beyond an easter egg, especially as it raised questions about the multiverse. Cavill also may not want a role with this much screentime — the actor has several other irons in the fire right now, and if all continues to go well, the DCU will be a major commitment.

Ra’s al Ghul

Casting Cavill as a villain is an intriguing idea, and the immortal assassin Ra’s al Ghoul seems like a strong fit. Again, Cavill has the right look for this part — tall, muscular, dark-haired, and he even has a widow’s peak hairline. Cavill’s extensive work in staged sword combat and stunts could be useful here, and the role might give him a chance to utilize a different accent that would further differentiate him from his DCEU past. Perhaps most importantly, this part could get Cavill into the DCU soon. We know that the franchise is introducing Batman with Damian Wayne as Robin. Damian is Bruce Wayne’s son with Talia al Ghul, which will likely bring their League of Assassins into the picture.

Many fans have brought up another immortal antagonist for Cavill — Vandal Savage. This is a good fit too, and comes with several other easy entry points to get Cavill on screen soon. However, these two characters have so much in common that it seems unlikely they’ll be featured in movies around the same time. Ra’s al Ghul seems likely to show up first, and the roles should go to Cavill.

Metallo

Another popular pick for Cavill is Metallo, which is a name used by several different characters throughout DC history. The current version of the character in DC Comics is John Corben, a soldier-turned-cyborg whose body is powered by green Kryptonite. He is an enemy of Superman, and fans like the idea of Cavill remaining in the Metropolis corner of the DCU.

Metallo is a fun idea for Cavill as it leaves a lot of room to incorporate different aspects of comic book history and lore all in one place. While he’s powerful, he’s also one of Superman’s lesser-known villains, allowing Cavill to blaze his own trail without being compared to past depictions. This seems like a good fit for both the DCU and Cavill, though the role might be short-lived.

John Constantine

Admittedly, the role of occult detective John Constantine may be proposed for Cavill mostly because of his native British accent, but that doesn’t make it a bad match. Constantine is a familiar name even in screen adaptations at this point, and he would make a great anti-hero to balance the DCU’s bright and cheerful aesthetic. Cavill might not have the natural blonde hair Constantine is known for, but The Witcher already proved he can pull off a wig for extended sequences. If anything, Cavill’s burly frame might be his biggest inconsistency with this role.

Captain Atom

Many commenters on social media feel that Cavill needs a role that is close to matching the in-world power of Superman. For that, Nathaniel Adam, a.k.a. Captain Atom is a good fit. The former soldier volunteered to pilot an experimental vessel that could travel between dimensions, but instead the process transformed him from a flesh-and-blood human into a being made mostly of raw energy. He is a powerhouse member of the Justice League, and he’s would fit in well with the title of the DCU’s first story arc, “Gods and Monsters.”

Etrigan

The demon Etrigan is a surprising pick for Cavill at first, but the more you think about it, the more it actually works. This prince of Hell is humanoid, and Cavill could definitely pull the look off with some prosthetics and CGI. He could reasonably be depicted with a British accent, especially as his half-brother is the mythical wizard Merlin. More than anything, this character would be so different from Superman or any other role Cavill has played that it would be fun and novel for the actor and for his fans.

Etrigan could find his way into the story through in-world history, alongside long-lived characters like Ra’s al Ghul or Wonder Woman. Merlin bound Etrigan to a human peasant named Jason, and the two wrought havoc throughout the middle ages together. Cavill could conceivably play Jason, or even both characters as they become inextricably linked. The biggest hurdle might be finding a place to introduce them in one of the upcoming projects.

Alternate Superman

Finally, fans have proposed that Cavill play one of the many alternate versions of Superman, including those from alternate realities in stories like Red Son or Injustice, or a clone like Bizarro. It’s easy to see why this idea is appealing, but it seems a little gimmicky for the DCU at this stage, and it would be a short-lived role for Cavill. The same is likely true of casting Cavill as a different Kryptonian, such as Zod. It would feel less like a fresh start for Cavill, the franchise, and the fandom.

There are many, many more great roles in DC Comics that Cavill could bring to the screen, and many raise exciting ideas about where the DCU could go in the coming years. For now, fans can revisit his time as Superman on HBO Max, and catch the DCU’s first movie now in theaters.