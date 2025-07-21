James Gunn Has Already Tried To Get Henry Cavill Back in the DCU (And Could It Still Happen?)

James Gunn has revealed that he has already discussed a potential return to the DC Universe with Henry Cavill, just not as the Man of Steel. In a new interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the DC Studios co-head explained that he offered Cavill the opportunity to play a different character within the new DCU on the very same day they met to officially discuss his departure as Superman. The conversation took place in the chaotic early days of Gunn and Peter Safran’s tenure, as they inherited a complicated and publicly messy situation surrounding Cavill’s brief and ultimately reversed comeback following his appearance in Black Adam.

“The day our [DC Studios] deal closed, all of a sudden, they were announcing that Henry was back,” Gunn retells. “And I’m like, ‘What is going on?’ We know what the plan is. The plan was to come in and do Superman. So it was really unfair to him and a total bummer. […] That was really unfortunate. So Peter and I [decided] the right thing to do was to sit down with [Cavill] and talk to him. And we sat down and we talked to him. He was an absolute gentleman, a great guy about it. He said, ‘The only thing I ask is that I’m able to reveal it myself as opposed to it coming from you guys.’”

In October 2022, fans were ecstatic when Cavill appeared in the post-credits scene of Black Adam, seemingly cementing his return. Cavill himself took to social media to announce his comeback, only for the news to be reversed just weeks later when Gunn and Safran confirmed they were moving forward with a new Superman film focused on a younger Clark Kent. Gunn’s account of the events clarifies that the decision was part of their long-term plan and that they found themselves in an awkward position they did not create.“I talked to him about it on that day,” Gunn added, confirming his immediate interest in finding a new role for Cavill within their fresh take on the DCU. “I would love to put Henry in something.”

Jason Momoa’s Lobo Role Creates a Precedent for Cavill’s DCU Return

Images courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics

While Gunn’s offer to Cavill has not yet materialized into a specific role, the possibility of his return to the DC Universe is more tangible than ever. Jason Momoa, who starred as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, will be joining the new DCU as the cosmic bounty hunter Lobo, debuting in the upcoming Supergirl film. Momoa’s transition from one major DC character to another establishes a clear pathway for other actors from the previous franchise era to find new life in the rebooted universe. This move also signals that Gunn and Safran are open to working with talent from the former DCEU, provided the new role is a strong fit for both the actor and their long-term narrative plans.

Furthermore, the triumphant success of Gunn’s Superman proves the reboot was not only creatively necessary but also a sound business decision, creating a far more stable environment for an actor like Cavill to potentially return to. The final years of the DCEU were marked by a string of critical and commercial disappointments, including Black Adam, which only reached $393 million at the international box office. In stark contrast, Gunn’s Superman has earned over $400 million worldwide and has been embraced by audiences, securing an A- CinemaScore. For Cavill, a return would no longer mean stepping back into an underperforming franchise. Instead, it would be an opportunity to take on a new challenge inside a critically acclaimed and commercially robust universe with a clear creative vision and a bright future.

Superman is currently available in theaters.

