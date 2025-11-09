Delays To Henry Cavill’s Upcoming Fantasy Reboot Addressed By Co-Star

Henry Cavill has a major fantasy reboot movie in the works, and it has faced some delays over the last decade. Cavill has been part of several franchises, with him leaving The Witcher voluntarily and then learning that the DCU was moving on without him after he played Superman for them for the last decade. Since leaving the DCU, he has only appeared in the Kingsman universe movie Argyle and the war movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, other than his small cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. However, he also has a few movies coming up in the future, including the reboot of a major fantasy franchise, one that keeps getting delayed.

While speaking to MovieWeb, co-star Dave Bautista said there are several reasons for the delays for the upcoming Highlander reboot. The shocking thing to remember is that Bautista was cast in the role as the film’s villain 10 years ago, and it still hasn’t been made yet. “I would be speaking out of turn if I said I knew what the issues were, but obviously, what the public does know and what I do know is that they changed studios,” Bautista said. “That just changed the trajectory of everything because it just leaves everything up in the air.”

Bautista signed on to play The Kugan, the villain from the original 1986 Highlander film, played at the time by Clancy Brown. Meanwhile, Henry Cavill signed on to play Connor MacLeod, the character Christopher Lambert played in that original movie. The film, now being directed by Chad Stahelski (John Wick), has been delayed again after Henry Cavill injured himself while training. “He was trained like a professional athlete. You’re going to get injured. And so he got injured,” Bautista said. “Now guess what he’s doing? He’s busting his ass to get healed up and come back and do it all over again, because that’s what professional athletes do.”

Henry Cavill Needs Highlander to Succeed to Land Back on His Feet

Image Courtesy of Fox

Henry Cavill has had it tough over the last few years. He had two great franchises under his belt, playing the DCEU’s most important superhero in Superman and starring in his Netflix series The Witcher as the lead hero. However, when Cavill gave up his role on The Witcher, only to then have the new DCU let him go, Cavill was left with nothing. Highlander could change this course of action.

If Bautista is correct, it sounds like Cavill is taking this very seriously. However, he is also taking it so seriously that it is hurting his movie’s chances at getting made. Bautista knows all about training thanks to his years spent as a professional wrestler in WWE. He says that Cavill is not only training like a professional athlete, but he looks like a professional athlete. This is excellent news, but only if Highlander gets made sooner rather than later.

Produced by Amazon Studios, Highlander is the kind of IP that could rival that of The Witcher, and it could help Cavill land back on his feet after a few years of mostly silence from the former headlining star. There are also rumors that James Gunn might have something for him in the new DCU, unless the MCU decides to look at Cavill for something on their side of the comic book movie world. Henry Cavill just has to stay healthy to get his career back on track.

