Ex-Superman Henry Cavill Says Highly-Anticipated Reboot Is Taking “All My Focus”

Man of Steel star Henry Cavill is getting ready for his next big blockbuster. While Cavill has plenty of projects on the horizon, including Prime Video’s Warhammer universe, he has teased that his next project will be one he has been attached to for a few years now, the Highlander reboot. The long-gestating project appears to be entering production relatively soon, with Cavill revealing that the project is his main focus for now. When asked about his upcoming summer work, Cavill was quick to note that he’ll be busy with the highly anticipated reboot of the fantasy film series.

The actor told The Hollywood Reporter, “Highlander! That is taking all of my focus. It’s a project that I’m extremely excited about. This character is going to be a lot of fun to play, and I’m loving working with Chad Stahelski. He is a very talented man.” As with his upcoming Warhammer universe for Amazon, the actor has been incredibly passionate about the Highlander reboot and open about his eagerness to play the immortal swordsman.

Henry Cavill first signed on to star in the Highlander reboot back in May 2021. At the time of his casting, only Cavill, director Chad Stahelski, and screenplay writer Kerry Williamson were attached to the Lionsgate reboot. Over the past few months, however, the project has begun to add to its cast, including casting Oscar-winner Russel Crowe and Marisa Abela. Cavill is set to take on the role of Connor MacLeod, played by Christopher Lambert in the original film. Crowe will play Ramirez, the Spanish swordsman portrayed by Sean Connery in the original. Abela is set to play an original character who is said to be a former teacher and lover of MacLeod.

Cavill previously teased that the upcoming reboot is set to go “deeper” than the original movie, as he wants to ensure it’s not just a cool guy with a sword. The actor has been very open about his love of the Highlander movies, as well as the television show, and how he loves that the leading character is a bit of a “tragic warrior.” The Highlander film franchise consisted of four films: Highlander (which flopped at the box office but thrived as a cult classic), Highlander II: The Quickening, Highlander: The Final Dimension, and Highlander: Endgame. There was also an animated movie, titled Highlander: The Search for Vengeance, as well as two television shows: Highlander: The Series and Highlander: The Raven.

All of the Highlander movies are now available to stream on Peacock, Tubi, and Pluto TV. The television shows are also available to stream for those eager to delve deeper into the lore of Highlander, also on Peacock, Tubi, and Pluto TV.

As of now, Lionsgate has not yet announced a release date for its Highlander reboot. However, production is expected to begin sometime soon.