Henry Cavill's Superman Movie Reportedly Getting Pitches From Writers

After years of waiting from fans, Henry Cavill is officially back as Clark Kent / Superman in the DC Universe. The fan-favorite actor made his return as the Man of Steel in the post-credits scene of Black Adam, which teed up a pretty epic rivalry for the character going forward. Cavill later confirmed his return in a social media post on Monday, indicating that the Black Adam scene was "just a taste" of what's to come. A new report from Variety, which sheds light on James Gunn and Peter Safran leading the charge of the newly-minted DC Studios, seems to provide a hint at what that future could hold.

According to the report, as well as a subsequent tweet from writer Zack Sharf, DC Studios is now "soliciting pitches from writers" on a new movie starring Cavill's Superman. This is an interesting wrinkle in the Superman projects that have been in the works over the years, including Ta-Nehesi Coates and J.J. Abrams' reboot, which was reported to still be in the works earlier this month.

"The image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come," Cavill said in the post. "There's a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."

How does Henry Cavill's Superman appear in Black Adam?

Johnson has been incredibly vocal about the possibility for the many years that the film has been in development. While speaking to ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, Johnson hinted that Cavill's take on the character from Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and both iterations of Justice League is "the Superman of our generation."

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," Johnson said at the time. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam is now playing exclusively in theaters.