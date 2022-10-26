Here's When James Gunn and Peter Safran Will Start at DC Studios

Earlier today it was revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery has finally found their Kevin Feige-type leader to head their DC Films branch in James Gunn and Peter Safran. Both Gunn and Safran will operate as Co-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers of the newly rebranded DC Studios. The pair will shepherd in a new era for the studio, with their primary focus being on film, TV, and animation under a single production house. Warner Bros. was reportedly courting both Gunn and Safran for months until they momentarily went after The LEGO Movie producer Dan Lin. Reports claim that Safran didn't want to take on the job without the help of a creative mind like Gunn's, so the director coming along is just the icing on the cake. According to Deadline, Gunn and Safran will begin their tenure starting on November 1st, 2022, and their contracts will last for four years.

"The duo will report to Zaslav, but will also be in close correspondence with Warner Bros Film Group co-chairs and CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy on such matters as marketing, distribution and capital spend — just so everyone is on the same page," The trade wrote. "Gunn and Safran start effective November 1."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. The actor recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

